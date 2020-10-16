Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2020

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's DC vs CSK at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Dubai: Their campaign is back on track, courtesy Mahendra Singh Dhoni's smart captaincy but a stiff test awaits Chennai Super Kings when they face a dominant Delhi Capitals in their next IPL match, on Saturday. Every tactic that Dhoni employed against Sunrisers Hyderabad, worked, and they are expected to continue in the same vein as they battle to salvage the season. Whether it was promoting Sam Curran to the opener's slot or finishing pacer Deepak Chahar's quota upfront while using seven bowlers to dry up runs, every move produced desired result. Dhoni used leg spinner Piyush Chawla for only one over and that too as late as in the 16th over, leaving it largely on Ravindra Jadeja and Karn Sharma but CSK are likely to continue with three spinners considering that the Sharjah wickets are now getting slower. That spinners hold the key in Sharjah was evident in the last two games where RCB and Kings XI Punjab slow bowlers were instrumental in their respective team's wins. The three-time champions will look to build on the win over SRH as the league phase moves towards the business end.

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at 7 PM (IST) – October 17.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

DC vs CSK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

Batsmen: Ambati Rayudu, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shane Watson

All-rounders: Sam Curran

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur

DC vs CSK Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane/Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk)/Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Chennai Super Kings: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma.

DC vs CSK SQUADS

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Lungi Ngidi and Josh Hazlewood.

