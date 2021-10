DC vs CSK Dream11 Tips And Prediction VIVO IPL

Dubai: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction VIVO IPL 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s DC vs CSK at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The group stage of IPL 2021 is over and in Qualifier 1 of the tournament– the table toppers of group stage Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will clash against each other in the quest to seal the place in the final. The VIVO IPL DC vs CSK match will start at 7:30 PM IST – October 10. Delhi topped the group stage with 10 wins out of 14 matches while Chennai came second with 9 victories, however, both teams suffered defeat in their last group stage matches. Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings while Royal Challengers Bangalore registered an emphatic last-ball win over Delhi. In the group stage, Delhi Capitals put down Chennai Super Kings on both occasions which will surely boost their morale going into the qualifier. Both teams are expected to make some changes in their playing XI for the crucial clash. Here is the VIVO IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DC vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, DC vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, DC vs CSK Playing 11s VIVO IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – VIVO IPL.Also Read - IPL 2021 Playoffs: Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja Should Bat Ahead of MS Dhoni - Aakash Chopra Suggests CSK Batting Order vs DC in Qualifier 1

TOSS – The VIVO IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 match toss between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will take place at 7 PM (IST). Also Read - IPL 2021: David Warner Heartbroken After Kane Williamson Posts an SRH Team Picture Without Him; Post Goes Viral

Time – 7:30 PM Also Read - IPL 2021: Suresh Raina Should Replace Robin Uthappa - Sunil Gavaskar Suggests Big Change in CSK Playing 11 vs DC in Qualifier 1

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

DC vs CSK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer, Ambati Rayudu

All-Rounders: Axar Patel, DJ Bravo (VC)

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Deepak Chahar

DC vs CSK Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

DC vs CSK Squads

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ripal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Steven Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Sam Billings, Marcus Stoinis, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Lalit Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Lukman Meriwala

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Suresh Raina, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DC Dream11 Team/ CSK Dream11 Team/ Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team/ Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips VIVO IPL/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.