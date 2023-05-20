Delhi vs Chennai Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 67: DC vs CSK Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Arun Jaitley Stadium, 3:30 PM IST May 20, Saturday
Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DC vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, DC vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Prediction, CSK vs DC Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Delhi vs Chennai IPL 2023, Match 67: DC vs CSK Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today's Match, Arun Jaitley Stadium, 3:30 PM IST May 20, Saturday:
Match Details
Match: DC vs CSK, Match 67, IPL 2023
Date & Time: May 20, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
DC vs CSK Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway
Batters: David Warner (c), Rilee Rossouw, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc)
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel
Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana
DC vs CSK Probable Playing XIs
DC Predicted XI: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Phil Salt (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aman Khan, Yash Dhull, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje and Khaleel Ahmed.
CSK Predicted XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana
Squads
Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt(w), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Mustafizur Rahman, Lalit Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Chetan Sakariya, Vicky Ostwal
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Simarjeet Singh
