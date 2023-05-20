Home

Delhi vs Chennai Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 67: DC vs CSK Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Arun Jaitley Stadium, 3:30 PM IST May 20, Saturday

Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DC vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, DC vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Prediction, CSK vs DC Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips.

DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 67

Dream11 Team Prediction

Delhi vs Chennai IPL 2023, Match 67: DC vs CSK Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today's Match, Arun Jaitley Stadium, 3:30 PM IST May 20, Saturday

Match Details

Match: DC vs CSK, Match 67, IPL 2023

Date & Time: May 20, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

DC vs CSK Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: David Warner (c), Rilee Rossouw, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

DC vs CSK Probable Playing XIs

DC Predicted XI: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Phil Salt (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aman Khan, Yash Dhull, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje and Khaleel Ahmed.

CSK Predicted XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Squads

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt(w), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Mustafizur Rahman, Lalit Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Chetan Sakariya, Vicky Ostwal

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Simarjeet Singh

