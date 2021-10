DC vs CSK Dream11 Tips And Prediction VIVO IPL

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's DC vs CSK at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai: In Match 50 of VIVO IPL 2021 on Monday evening – Delhi Capitals will turn up against Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium. The VIVO IPL 2021 DC vs CSK match will start at 7:30 PM IST – October 4. Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings will look to quickly recover from their loss in the previous match when they take on a formidable Delhi Capitals in a battle between the two top teams in the IPL 2021 match on Monday. CSK and DC have been the two most dominating teams in the UAE leg, having lost just one match so far to sail into the play-offs and both would look to finish in the top two as it will give them two shots at reaching the finals.

After finishing at the bottom last season, CSK scripted a superb turnaround as they became the first team to qualify for the play-offs but the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side was done in by a sensational performance from Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. Here is the VIVO IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DC vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, DC vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, DC vs CSK Playing 11s VIVO IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – VIVO IPL.

TOSS: The VIVO IPL 2021 Match 50 match toss between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Stadium.

DC vs CSK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Rishabh Pant

Batters – Shikhar Dhawan (VC), Steven Smith, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C)

All-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali

Bowlers – Ravichandran Ashwin, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Anrich Nortje

DC vs CSK Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (C/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar.

DC vs CSK Squads

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (w/C), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Sam Billings, Marcus Stoinis, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk/C), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

