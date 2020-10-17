Live Updates

    Interesting, Jadeja bowling the last over, he starts with a wide. Capitals get one, Dhawan off strike, this is getting stiffer. Patel gets the six Capitals were after. Just what the doctor ordered. Six more, Capitals cruising now. Capitals win by five wickets

    LIVE | Delhi vs Chennai, IPL 2020 Match 34 Sharjah: Dhawan slams a century but the job is not finished as yet. There is a big last over coming up. DC: 163/5 in 19 overs

    LIVE | Delhi vs Chennai, IPL 2020 Match 34 Sharjah: Thakur into the attack but the Capitals are running away with the game. Chennai needs a miracle from here on in as Dhawan inches close to a breathtaking ton. Carey is looking to get the single and give the strike to Dhawan, seems like the right way to go. DC: 159/4 in 18 overs

    LIVE | Delhi vs Chennai, IPL 2020 Match 34 Sharjah: The Capitals look in control of proceedings as Dhawan is playing a blinder and is in sight of a century if he bats through. Dhawan gets another boundary, the Capitals are pacing the chase brilliantly. DC: 129/3 in 15 overs

    LIVE | Delhi vs Chennai, IPL 2020 Match 34 Sharjah: Dhawan has increased his strike rate this season and that has been the big change in his game. Iyer is ably supporting Dhawan as Capitals march on. Curran will look to break this partnership and slow the game. Dhawan picks up a boundary. DC: 87/2 in 11 overs

    LIVE | Delhi vs Chennai, IPL 2020 Match 34 Sharjah: Bravo in the attack and he starts with a wide. Capitals on top at the halfway stage of their innings and they have two set batsmen. Chennai needs a wicket to get their belief back. Dhawan gets a third consecutive fifty. But the job is not over as he needs to carry on. DC: 75/2 in 10 overs

    LIVE | Delhi vs Chennai, IPL 2020 Match 34 Sharjah: Karn Sharma into the attack and the plan from here is clear, Chennai will look to choke the opposition with spinners. But Dhawan is not going to allow that to happen, he smashes a boundary straight down the ground. Four again, Karn at fault, he drags it down. Capitals are tilting the balance of the game. DC: 70/2 in 9 overs

    LIVE | Delhi vs Chennai, IPL 2020 Match 34. Sharjah: Chahar – who has picked up both the wickets is back in the attack. He dropped a catch last over and he has his chance to redeem himself. Chennai are going for wickets and in the process finish Chahar. They have Bravo for the backend. Ponting says there is dew on the ground and that will he believes make it easier for the batsmen. DC: 59/2 in 8 overs

DC vs CSK, Match 34, IPL 2020 Highlights

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 34 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

SQUADS

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Lungi Ngidi and Josh Hazlewood.