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DC vs CSK IPL 2026 Delhi Weather Update: Will RAIN wash out Chennai Super Kings hopes at Arun Jaitley Stadium

DC vs CSK IPL 2026 Delhi Weather Update: Will RAIN wash out Chennai Super Kings hopes at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will be hoping that unseasonal rains in New Delhi don't interrupt their IPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Will rain interrupt DC vs CSK IPL 2026 match on Tuesday. (Photo: IANS)

DC vs CSK IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings are barely hanging on to hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2026 Playoffs after finishing in last place in 2025. Five-time former champions are getting ready to face Delhi Capitals in match no. 48 this season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. Both DC and CSK are level on 8 points each with five matches remaining for them in the league stages.

One major cause of concern for both DC and CSK will be unseasonal rain in the National Capital. Delhi has witnessed late night and early morning rain on both Sunday as well as Monday.

Also Read | DC vs CSK Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 48: When, Where, How to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Both teams will be keeping one eye of the weather when they face off in this ‘must-win’ clash to stay in the race for Playoffs berth. The rain in Delhi over the last couple of days has sufficiently brought down the temperature in the city which had already crossed 40 degrees Celsius last week.

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The temperature on Tuesday evening in New Delhi will be around 26 degrees Celsius with humidity level around 48 per cent. There is expected to be minimal cloud cover of around 4 per cent in the National Capital with only 1 per cent chances of rain.

Check Delhi weather update for DC vs CSK IPL 2026 match HERE…

The rain and cool weather is much-needed for the cricketers as well as the residents of New Delhi. The MET department is already predicting a heat wave in Delhi from next week.

Batting-friendly surface expected at Arun Jaitley Stadium

A fresh surface – pitch no. 4 – is being prepared for the IPL 2026 match between DC and CSK. It is a different pitch from the ones which hosted the previous four matches this season. The home team have lost their of their last four matches at the venue this year.

Also Read | DC vs CSK IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: MS Dhoni, David Miller OUT, Lungi Ngidi IN, Akash Madhwal may…

The track is expected to help the batters as it was the same one on which Team India posted 209 in the T20 World Cup 2026 match with Ishan Kishan scoring a blazing fifty. Namibia were bundled out for only 116 in reply. The team batting first have managed to win three and lost 2 games on this pitch.

Is there a Reserve Day in DC vs CSK match?

The BCCI have not kept any provision of Reserve Day in league matches of IPL 2026 season. Only the Playoffs and the final have provision for Reserve Days in the IPL.

Both sides need to play at least 5 overs each for it to constitute a match in the League stages. If a minimum of 5 overs cannot be completed then both teams will share 1 point each.

Only one match has been abandoned in the IPL 2026 season so far with Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings getting one point each from their contest at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The deadline for starting a 5-overs-a-side match is 1050pm as BCCI have kept provision to extend play by one hour.

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