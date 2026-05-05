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DC vs CSK IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Will Chennai Super Kings continue their winning streak or will Delhi Capitals bounce back?

DC vs CSK IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Will Chennai Super Kings continue their winning streak or will Delhi Capitals bounce back?

IPL 2026: Match 48 prediction for Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings vs Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals.

DC vs CSK IPL 2026 Match Prediction

DC vs CSK IPL 2026: Another day, another match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The match no. 48 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, will be played between Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals (DC) and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Let’s discuss the last time, when both teams played against each other, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side got the momentum as they defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs. Delhi Capitals were humiliated against Chennai Super Kings. Star Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player and one of the finest batters of all time, Sanju Samson played a match-winning innings for CSK, scoring 115 runs unbeaten off 56 balls, including 15 fours and 4 sixes, at a strike rate of 205. In response, Delhi Capitals collapsed and lost the match.

Also Read: DC vs CSK IPL 2026 Delhi Weather Update: Will RAIN wash out Chennai Super Kings hopes at Arun Jaitley Stadium

If we go in more depth and see their head-to-head record in the Indian Premier League (IPL), there has been 32 matches played between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, where Delhi Capitals won 12 games. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings have won 20 games against Delhi Capitals, so far.

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Whoever wins this match will move forward in the tournament and make their journey to reach the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs. Delhi Capitals (DC) have played 9 matches in the tournament, winning four games out of them so far. Meanwhile, their opponents, Chennai Super Kings, have played 9 matches and won four games out of them. Delhi Capitals hold seventh spot in the points table and CSK are above them and hold sixth spot.

As both teams are trying to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 points table. However, the difference between both teams is, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) performed better in the tournament than Delhi Capitals. So, CSK have more advantage in match no. 48 of IPL 2026.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 48 Predicted 12

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Vipraj Nigam/Auqib Nabi, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sarfaraz Khan/Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal/Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Also Read: DC vs CSK Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 48: When, Where, How to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

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