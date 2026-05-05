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DC vs CSK Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 48: When, Where, How to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

DC vs CSK Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 48: When, Where, How to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

DC vs CSK IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will look to remain in race to reach the Playoffs with a win in match no. 48 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel at a training session at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

DC vs CSK IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings are two teams firmly in the middle of the Points Table just below the Playoffs cut-off with 8 points each in 7th and 6th place respectively. The winner of Monday night’s match no. 48 between DC and CSK will firmly keep the victors in the race to make the Playoffs as five teams ahead of them are only 5 points ahead of them.

Both DC and CSK are heading into the clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi with impressive wins under their belt against Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians respectively. Axar Patel’s DC, however, have a very poor record at home with three losses in their four matches so far – including the humiliation of being bowled out for only 75 last month.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 47: Ryan Rickleton JUMPS over 9 batters, MI win in battle to survive

“We don’t have any other option but to win. Obviously, we play every match to win, but now the relaxed mode is over. If you want to qualify, you have to win all the matches,” DC bowling coach Munaf Patel said about the must-win situation for the team ahead of match against CSK.

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“Confidence always comes from winning. You cannot build confidence by losing matches,” Munaf added.

The visitors will bank on the success of pacer Anshul Kamboj, who is currently joint highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets in 9 matches along with Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

“Anshul went away. Anshul you see today is not this season, he started last year. The things that we worked on, he went into the domestic season and worked on different angles of approach to the crease to be more accurate with his yorkers in particular. We’ve introduced round the wicket, which is no secret now,” CSK bowling coach Eric Simons said about Kamboj on Monday.

Also Read | Star player from Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR has special message for Thalapathy Vijay after TVK’s stunning show in TN

CSK hold a massive edge in head-to-head record over DC with 20 wins as compared to only 12 losses so far. Even at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Chennai have 6 wins to their name as compared to only 2 defeats.

The call’s in… time to Roar Macha pic.twitter.com/EFS7uHvz8V — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 5, 2026

Here are all the details about Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 48…

When is Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 48 going to take place?

The Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 48 will take place on Tuesday, May 5.

Where is Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 48 going to take place?

The Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 48 will be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

What time will Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 48 start?

The Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 48 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 48 on TV in India?

The Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 48 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 48 in India?

The Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 48 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 48 Predicted 12

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Vipraj Nigam/Auqib Nabi, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sarfaraz Khan/Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal/Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

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