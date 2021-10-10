DC vs CSK MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 CRICKET UPDATES

DUBAI: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of VIVO IPL Qualifier 1 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, IPL Match Stream, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings IPL HIGHLIGHTS Today, IPL Match Score and HIGHLIGHTS 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS – Ruturaj Gaikwad (70) and Robin Uthappa (63) played important knocks before captain MS Dhoni (18 not out) helped Chennai Super Kings book a spot in the IPL final for the record ninth time. After winning the toss, Chennai conceded 172 runs before hunting down the target with two balls to spare to beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets in Qualifier 1 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. A target of 173 seemed tough as Anrich Nortje bowled Faf du Plessis through the gate on the fourth ball of the innings. Robin Uthappa, promoted to one-down ahead of Ambati Rauydu, got off the mark with a drive-through cover before welcoming Avesh Khan in the next over with a boundary. Ruturaj Gaikwad welcomed Kagiso Rabada in the fourth over by charging down the pitch and slamming a straight six. Uthappa followed it up with a flick off Rabada before taking 20 runs off Khan in the final over of power-play. (SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021 Today Match Report, DC vs CSK 2021 Scorecard: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Beat Delhi Capitals by 4 Wickets to Advance Into Record 9th Final