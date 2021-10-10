DC vs CSK MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 CRICKET UPDATES

DUBAI: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of VIVO IPL Qualifier 1 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, IPL Match Stream, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings IPL HIGHLIGHTS Today, IPL Match Score and HIGHLIGHTS 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS –  Ruturaj Gaikwad (70) and Robin Uthappa (63) played important knocks before captain MS Dhoni (18 not out) helped Chennai Super Kings book a spot in the IPL final for the record ninth time. After winning the toss, Chennai conceded 172 runs before hunting down the target with two balls to spare to beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets in Qualifier 1 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. A target of 173 seemed tough as Anrich Nortje bowled Faf du Plessis through the gate on the fourth ball of the innings. Robin Uthappa, promoted to one-down ahead of Ambati Rauydu, got off the mark with a drive-through cover before welcoming Avesh Khan in the next over with a boundary. Ruturaj Gaikwad welcomed Kagiso Rabada in the fourth over by charging down the pitch and slamming a straight six. Uthappa followed it up with a flick off Rabada before taking 20 runs off Khan in the final over of power-play. (SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021 Today Match Report, DC vs CSK 2021 Scorecard: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Beat Delhi Capitals by 4 Wickets to Advance Into Record 9th Final

    DC vs CSK Live Score and Updates, IPL 2021 LIVE: Right then, Chennai have booked their place in the final but Delhi Capitals are not out yet. They will unlock the benefits of finishing in the top two and will get a second bite at the cherry in Qualifier 2. But before that, we have Eliminator coming up on Monday between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. The action will begin at 6 pm local (7:30 PM IST) but you can join us in advance for the build-up. Cheers!

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- Player of the Match is Ruturaj Gaikwad! He says that they have to go through just normal routines. Mentions that every game is a new challenge and one has to start fresh every time. Informs that the Powerplay was a crucial stage and the wicket was holding up a bit. Tells that it was very easy to bat with Robin Uthappa. Adds that Dhoni encourages him a lot and he is looking to learn as much as possible from him.

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: MS Dhoni, the captain of Chennai Super Kings, starts by talking about his own innings. Says that it was a crucial knock, he felt it would be tough and wanted the batsmen to bat deep. Adds that as far as his knock is concerned it was all about ‘Watch the ball, hit the ball’. Dhoni admits that he has not done enough this season so it was good to get that out of the system. On the move to promote Shardul Thakur, Dhoni replies that they are one side that hasn’t done that often. Says that they even have Chahar who can also contribute with the bat. Dhoni further tells that a proper batsman will think twice before hitting the big shots and batters like Thakur or Chahar can give you 1-2 boundaries and that helps the cause. Regarding Robin Uthappa, Dhoni says that he likes to bat top of the order and Moeen has also done well there, so they left it to God who will bat there in this match. On Gaikwad, MS replies that the chat with him is simple. Tells that he has improved and he is someone who wants to bat 20 overs. Mentions that he is very eager to learn and somebody who plays authentic shots. Shares that it was tough to bounce back from the last season, the emotions were very high and those last 3-4 games in 2020, they wanted to do well. Feels that’s the reason they have come back strongly and Dhoni thanks the support staff also.

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021, DC vs CSK Live: Robin Uthappa comes up for a chat. Says that he is feeling very grateful and is happy to contribute. Informs that it’s his son’s fourth birthday and this knock is for him. Mentions that they knew they needed a good start and he just played on merit. Informs that there is nothing to worry about his injury, probably it’s just a niggle and should be fine by the final. Tells that he just tries to focus on his routines and is very grateful that he could contribute tonight. Adds that this franchise is the most secure group and after his time under Gambhir at Kolkata, this is the most comfortable he has felt mentally.

    DC vs CSK Live Score Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: Rishabh Pant, the captain of Delhi Capitals, says that it’s very disappointing and it’s hard to describe how they are feeling and all they can do is rectify their mistakes. Adds that the bowlers were bowling well throughout, especially Tom, and that is why he was given the responsibility in the final over. Mentions that the score on the board was decent but the Chennai batters got off to a flier and that made the difference. Adds that they will learn from their mistakes and hopefully go on to win the next match and play in the final.

    IPL 2021 Live Updates, DC vs CSK Live Score: A couple of wickets fell in the 14th over which included the wicket of Robin Uthappa and that made the chase very interesting. A few wickets tumbled more, giving a sniff to Delhi and they started to claw their way back into the game. The departure of another set batsman in Ruturaj Gaikwad threw the game wide open but MS Dhoni promoted himself ahead of Ravindra Jadeja and took the chase by the scruff of its neck. ‘Thala’ as he is fondly called settled all the nerves in the camp with his calm presence and took Chennai home.