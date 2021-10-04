Dubai: Ahead of the big game between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings on Monday, a lot of predictions are being made as the two franchises have been the leaders in the points table. Ex-West Indies cricketer Brian Lara reckons Delhi would get the better of Chennai and it will be the bowlers that would make all the difference.Also Read - IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra Hails Virat Kohli-Led RCB After Qualifying For Playoffs, Calls Them 'Consistent'

"A test run for what is likely to be the first vs second game in a few days time, to decide which team goes straight to the finals. It's a close one to call. I am going with DC here, as I feel their bowling attack is the strongest in this year's IPL," Lara said while speaking on Star Sports.

The classy southpaw also wished that Kagiso Rabada – who has 13 wickets from 11 games – comes back at his best against Chennai. "I would like to see Kagiso Rabada back in wicket-taking form," he added.