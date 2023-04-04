Home

Delhi vs Gujarat Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 7: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Chepauk 7.30 PM IST April 4, Tuesday

DC vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 7: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DC vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, DC vs GT Fantasy Cricket Prediction, DC vs GT Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Fantasy Playing Tips.

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 7

Dream11 Team Prediction

Delhi vs Gujarat, IPL 2023, Match 7: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Chepauk 7.30 PM IST April 4, Tuesday:

Match Details

Match: DC vs GT, match 7, IPL

Date & Time: April 4, 7:30 PM

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

DC vs GT Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya (vc)

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed

Probable Playing XI

Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller/Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Little, Mohammed Shami and Shivam Mavi/Yash Dayal.

Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey/Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Chetan Sakariya/Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav.

DC vs GT Squads

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Srikar Bharat, Abhinav Manohar, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, David Miller, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Philip Salt, Ishant Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

