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DC vs GT IPL 2026 Delhi Weather Updates: Will RAIN bring to an end Delhi Capitals winning run at Arun Jaitley Stadium

DC vs GT IPL 2026 Delhi Weather Updates: Will RAIN bring to an end Delhi Capitals winning run at Arun Jaitley Stadium

New Delhi witnessed plenty of rain on Tuesday ahead of IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match could be affected by rain in New Delhi. (Photo: IANS)

DC vs GT IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals are enjoying a wonderful start to their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season with two wins in two outings so far. Their last triumph came at their home ground of Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday against five-time winners Mumbai Indians. Axar Patel’s side will next take on former winners Gujarat Titans in match no. 14 of IPL 2026 in New Delhi on Wednesday.

But the home team will have one eye on the weather in the Capital with successive matches in IPL 2026 this week affected by rain. On Monday, the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings was washed out without a ball getting bowled at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata while Tuesday night’s match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians was reduced to a 11-overs-a-side contest in Guwahati due to heavy rain.

The weather in New Delhi has also not been promising in the build up to the IPL 2026 clash between DC and GT on Wednesday. The Delhi-NCR area witnessed very heavy rain from Tuesday afternoon onwards and late night as well.

If the contest on Wednesday does get washed out, Gujarat Titans could become the second team after Kolkata Knight Riders to notch up their first points of the season with a rained out fixture.

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There is, however, some good news for the fans in New Delhi on Wednesday, the weather for the evening is predicted to be clear by the time the match begins at 730pm IST. There is some light rain as well as thunderstorms predicted for New Delhi around 4pm on Wednesday afternoon, but the weather should clear out by the time the toss takes place.

The temperature on Wednesday evening is expected to be rather cool at 18 degrees Celsius. There will be around 3 per cent cloud cover in the evening with humidity hovering at around 64 per cent.

Check New Delhi weather for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match HERE…

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi should provide some early assistance to the pace bowlers as it has been under the covers for a long time now and there will be plenty of moisture in the surface. The likes of Mukesh Kumar, Lungi Ngidi and Mohammed Siraj will look to extract the most out of the surface.

What is the deadline for match to start in IPL 2026?

There is no provision for Reserve Day in league matches of the IPL 2026 season. A minimum of 5 overs must be played by both teams for it to constitute a match. In the event of rain, the match can be extended by 1 hour by the umpires.

For a 5-overs-a-side match, play must begin no later than 10.50pm IST onwards. The RR vs MI witnessed an 11-overs-a-side match and it got underway at 10.10pm.

DC and GT will be hoping that rain stays away from New Delhi and they can have a full contest in this IPL 2026 encounter.

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