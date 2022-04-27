DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals will look to put the 'no-ball' controversy behind and gain much needed momentum against another side seeking course correction, the Kolkata Knight Riders, in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

Delhi suffered a 15-run loss against Rajasthan Royals, a game marred by a no ball controversy over a high full toss that resulted in a one match ban for assistant coach Pravin Amre. Head coach Ricky Ponting watched the tight finish in quarantine and felt helpless. Now he is back with the team and is confident of finding momentum which will allow his players to play to their potential.

Delhi Capitals are currently seventh on the points table with three wins in seven outings. KKR are placed eighth having lost their last four games. With the Delhi batting line-up comprising David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and Powell, KKR's varied attack has to be on guard to stop the rampage. Warner, after striking three back to back fifties, faltered against the Royals and would need itching to play another impactful knock. Ditto for Shaw, who needs to convert his starts into big scores.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 41 toss between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, will take place at 7.00 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

DC vs KKR Possible Playing 11

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Team

Rishabh Pant, David Warner , Shreyas Iyer , Prithvi Shaw, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tim Southee, Khaleel Ahmed

Captain: Shreyas Iyer Vice Captain: David Warner