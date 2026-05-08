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DC vs KKR IPL 2026 Delhi Weather Update: Will RAIN and wet weather turn tables on Kolkata Knight Riders again

DC vs KKR IPL 2026 Delhi Weather Update: Will RAIN and wet weather turn tables on Kolkata Knight Riders again

Kolkata Knight Riders have been at receiving end of wet weather in IPL 2026 when their match against Punjab Kings was washed out at Eden Gardens in Kolkata last month.

Kolkata Knight Riders will pray that IPL 2026 match vs Delhi Capitals is not affected by rain on Friday. (Photo: IANS)

DC vs KKR IPL 2026: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Kolkata Knight Riders are coming into match no. 51 against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday on a high. After a nightmare start to the season, when KKR failed to win any of their first six matches, they have managed a sensational turnaround by posting a hat-trick of wins.

Ajinkya Rahane’s KKR will now be hoping for some better luck with the weather if they hope to somehow sneak into the Playoffs stage. The Knight Riders got saved by the rain and wet weather at Eden Gardens in Kolkata last month against Punjab Kings when they managed to share one point after the game was washed out – the only one of the IPL 2026 season so far.

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Delhi has been witnessing some unusual and unseasonal rain in the city over the last couple of weeks. The last IPL 2026 in Lucknow, not too far away from the National Capital, on Thursday was also affected by wet weather with the stop-start clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru reduced 19-overs-a-side contest.

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Initial weather prediction for Friday evening for the IPL 2026 match between DC and KKR looks clear at the moment with a temperature around 29 degrees Celsius. There is prediction of about 10 per cent cloud cover over Arun Jaitley Stadium with humidity around 40 per cent.

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However, that weather prediction may change as we have seen for a few times in New Delhi over the last week. Delhiites were welcomed by unusually cool breeze and weather on Friday morning with temperatures in the low 20 degrees which means wet weather might not be too far away.

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Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch should be a belter

The Delhi Capitals team will be pleased that the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on pitch no. 6 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. It is the same track on which KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 150 and the team piled up 264 runs which in turn was easily chased down by Punjab Kings in a day-night clash.

However, this match will be a evening one, and the cool breeze along with moisture in the air could provide assistance to the fast bowlers from both sides.

If the match is delayed by rain or wet weather, a minimum of 5 overs needs to be bowled by both teams for it to constitute a match. The latest that a 5-overs-a-side match can start is 1050pm IST, with BCCI providing for 1 hour window to push the game in case of rain and wet weather.

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