Live Score And Updates IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

DC vs KKR Live Updates IPL 2021: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. Amit Mishra missed out from the playing XI after injuring his shoulder as Lalit Yadav got a chance. KKR decided to play with the same XI from the last match.

Live Updates

    Live Score and Updates DC vs KKR IPL 2021 | Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

    Live Updates IPL 2021 DC vs KKR | Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan

    Live Updates DC vs KKR IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad.

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. After beating Punjab Kings in their last match, KKR will look to continue their winning momentum in the tournament against Delhi Capitals. The Rishabh Pant-side has been impressive so far this season with four wins in six matches.