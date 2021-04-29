Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score And Updates IPL 2021

DC vs KKR Live Updates IPL 2021: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. Amit Mishra missed out from the playing XI after injuring his shoulder as Lalit Yadav got a chance. KKR decided to play with the same XI from the last match.

Live Updates

  • 10:31 PM IST

    Live Updates DC vs KKR IPL 2021 Score: PAT CUMMINS FINALLY TAKES A WICKET! But it’s too late now as DC just need 23 runs in 36 balls. Shikhar Dhawan departs for 46. It was a low full toss and he got plumb in the front of the wicket. Rishabh Pant is the new man in. DC 132/1 in 14 overs

  • 10:24 PM IST

    Live DC vs KKR IPL 2021 Score And Updates: An ineffective Sunil Narine completes his quota of overs. Ten Runs from it as Narine finished with 0/36. Strategic Time Out. After the break, Delhi will look to make a statement by trying to finish the match as soon as possible. While KKR need a miracle to get back in this game. DC 123/0 in 13 overs

  • 10:15 PM IST

    Live DC vs KKR IPL 2021 Score And Updates: The batters are finding gaps with total ease here as none of the bowlers has been effective so far. KKR players’ body language is going down now with each passing ball. The required run rate is already under six runs per over. DC 104/0 in 11 overs

  • 10:12 PM IST

    Live Score And Updates IPL 2021 DC vs KKR: Another good over for Delhi Capitals as the match is running out from Kolkata’s reach now. Eleven runs from the over as nothing is going in Kolkata’s favour. Eoin Morgan is clueless at the moment as his best bowlers are going for boundaries. DC 95/0 in 10 overs

  • 10:03 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score And Updates IPL 2021: Prithvi Shaw Completes His Fifty! What a knock from the young man as he took only 18 balls to smash the fastest 50 of this season so far. It’s his 9th half-century in his Indian Premier League career. Another good over for Delhi Capitals as 10 runs came from it. DC 81/0 in 8 overs

  • 9:58 PM IST

    Live DC vs KKR Score And Updates IPL 2021: Another decent over Kolkata Knight Riders as Varun Chakravarthy gave only four from it. Strategic Time Out. KKR desperately need that to find a solution to break the stand in the middle other wise DC will run away with the match. While Delhi will want their openers to play with the same approach. DC 71/0 in 7 overs

  • 9:55 PM IST

    Live DC vs KKR Score And Updates IPL 2021: Finally a good over for Kolkata Knight Riders only one run from it. Pat Cummins bowled with aggression and put pressure on the batters. Morgan made a very big mistake to call him so late in the match and he might regret it sooner than later. DC 67/0 in 6 overs

  • 9:50 PM IST

    Live DC vs KKR Score And Updates IPL 2021: There is no stopping for Delhi Capitals here as the openers are smashing everything in their way. Prithvi Shaw is close to his fifty and he has faced only 15 balls so far. Nothing is going in KKR’s favour as Pat Cummins finally comes into the attack. DC 66/0 in 5 overs

  • 9:46 PM IST

    Live DC vs KKR Score And Updates IPL 2021: Prithvi Shaw continues his onslaught and this time he attacks Sunil Narine. Fourteen runs came from that over as Shaw smashed a four and a six on it. Eoin Morgan’s leadership is very questionable here as he is going with Prasidh Krishna now and not Pat Cummins. DC 57/0 in 4 overs

  • 9:43 PM IST

    Live Updates IPL 2021 DC vs KKR Score: Another decent over for Delhi Capitals as 8 runs came from that and Delhi Capitals are in cruise control in this chase at this stage. Poor captaincy from Eoin Morgan for not calling Pat Cummins into the attack. Sunil Narine to bowl now. DC 43/0 in 3 overs