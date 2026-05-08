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DC vs KKR Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 51: When, Where, How to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

DC vs KKR Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 51: When, Where, How to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

DC vs KKR IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals will look to remain in hunt for the Playoffs berth with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

Delhi Capitals cricketers at a training session at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

DC vs KKR IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals will have everything to play for as they take on three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders in match no. 50 of the IPL 2026 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. A win for Axar Patel’s DC will take them to 10 points – level with Chennai Super Kings and just a couple of points behind third-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

But the task is easier said than done as DC have not managed to post a win against KKR since the IPL 2023 season, a record that they will be desperately trying to change. KKR are one point behind DC currently with 3 wins and one washed-out contest against Punjab Kings.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Point Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 50: Rishabh Pant’s LSG fail to move out of last place, Prince Yadav jumps to…

DC batter David Miler revealed that it was must-win scenario for the side from here on. “It is four from four. We pretty much need to win now. We have to win four from four to have a chance of qualifying, so it becomes really important,” Miller said in the pre-match press conference in New Delhi on Thursday.

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“The pitches have been a bit different. I mean it is not impossible to play. I think we scored around 260, then there have been one or two low scores, so it has been a little bit different,” Miller said about the pitches at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

“But look, that is the nature of cricket. You are always having to adapt to the conditions and what lies in front of you. I think potentially chasing might be an option to see what total you have to score on a wicket that you are not too sure what it is going to do,” he added.

Also Read | Will MS Dhoni return for his farewell IPL game? Former teammate says it’s complicated…

Overall, KKR hold a slight edge over DC in head-to-head contests with 19 wins as compared to 15 losses. While at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, KKR have won 6 matches while DC have been victorious in 5 contests.

Here are all the details about Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 51…

When is Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 51 going to take place?

The Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 51 will take place on Friday, May 8.

Where is Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 51 going to take place?

The Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 51 will be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

What time will Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 51 start?

The Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 51 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 51 on TV in India?

The Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 51 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 51 in India?

The Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 51 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 51 Predicted 12

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rinku Singh, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

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