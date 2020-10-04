

















DC vs KKR, Match 16, IPL 2020 Highlights

It is commendable the way KKR fought till the very end, one feels they lost too many wickets early on and did not have wickets for the backend. They will learn lessons from this match and come back stronger in the next. While the Capitals go top of the table, Kolkata retains the fourth spot. Also Read - IPL 2020 Updated Points Table After DC vs KKR, Match 16 in Sharjah: Capitals Replace RCB at Top; Mayank Retains Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Holds Purple

The Knights were outplayed by Capitals in Sharjah on Saturday as DC went top of the table again. It was a great show of batsmanship by Prithvi Shaw and then skipper Shreyas Iyer and then Rishabh Pant at the back end to power the Capitals to a mammoth 228/4 in 20 overs. All KKR bowlers were taken to the cleaners. Chakraborty and Cummins conceded 49 runs each and were the most expensive bowlers on display. Narine did not even complete his full quota of overs. Also Read - KXIP vs CSK Dream11 Team Hints, Tips And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Probable XI Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 18 Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Sunday October 4

SQUADS

Delhi Capitals (DC): Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Harshal Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande Also Read - IPL 2020, Match 17 Preview: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders (KOL): Dinesh Karthik, Nikhil Naik, Eoin Morgan, Siddhesh Lad, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth, Varun Chakravarthy, Ali Khan