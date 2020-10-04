Live Updates

  • 11:40 PM IST

    IPL 2020, Match 16 Highlights: Stoinis with the last over. One believes had Morgan been there he could have done it. Tripathi still fights on, four off the first. The hope is still alive. BOWLED, game over! Stoinis is happy, Rabada is happy, Capitals know it now. It is commendable the way KKR fought till the very end, one feels they lost too many wickets early on and did not have wickets for the backend. They will learn lessons from this match and come back stronger in the next. While the Capitals go top of the table, Kolkata retains the fourth spot. Capitals win by 18 runs.

  • 11:33 PM IST

    IPL 2020, Match 16 Live Updates: Delhi vs Kolkata, Sharjah: With Morgan out, it looks like it is all over. But one has to laud KKR for believing in themselves and making a game out of it. KKR: 203/7 in 19 overs

  • 11:30 PM IST

    IPL 2020, Match 16 Live Updates: Delhi vs Kolkata, Sharjah: Oh no, Morgan is OUT

  • 11:18 PM IST

    IPL 2020, Match 16 Live Updates: Delhi vs Kolkata, Sharjah: It is not over yet folks, KKR believe and that is great, Tripathi is taking on Stoinis, just the over the Knights needed. All they need is to not lose wickets now. The task is still not easy. Can Tripathi do a Tewatia? KKR: 175/6 in 17 overs

  • 11:08 PM IST

    IPL 2020, Match 16 Live Updates: Delhi vs Kolkata, Sharjah: KKR has lost wickets at regular intervals and that has not helped. Iyer has been pro-active as a captain. Whenever he sensed an opportunity, he got his best bowler in. Morgan and Rahul Tripathi still fight on to pull off a miracle. KKR: 137/6 in 15 overs

  • 10:46 PM IST

    IPL 2020, Match 16 Live Updates: Delhi vs Kolkata, Sharjah: The Kolkata side seems to have been batted out by the Capitals. At Sharjah, only a fool can believe that it cannot be done. Hope is still there and so is Morgan, but time is running out. Rana and Karthik fight on. KKR: 108/3 in 12 overs

  • 10:33 PM IST

    IPL 2020, Match 16 Live Updates: Delhi vs Kolkata, Sharjah: Rabada into the attack as Iyer wants to get rid of Russell. DreRuss smashes a boundary. This is a great contest between two of the best. Rabada is bowling fast and Russell is looking to back away. He has succeeded in doing that in the past. SIXXX, straight down the ground! OUTTT, Russell has gone, it’s over for him tonight. KKR: 94/3 in 9.5 overs

  • 10:26 PM IST

    IPL 2020, Match 16 Live Updates: Delhi vs Kolkata, Sharjah: Gill out and that is a big moment in the game as Russell walks into the middle. This is what fans have been waiting for, could he be the one for the Knights tonight. KKR: 83/2 in 9 overs

  • 10:19 PM IST

    OUTTT, Mishra gets Gill. Big moment in the match

  • 10:17 PM IST

    IPL 2020, Match 16 Live Updates: Delhi vs Kolkata, Sharjah: Mishra brings all his experience in play and bowls a one run over. It is spinners from both ends, Ashwin from the far end. He is bowling quicker through the air. Mishra is relying more on classical leg-spin. This is good from the Capitals. KKR needs boundaries and that is what they are being denied. KKR: 71/1 in 8 overs

DC vs KKR, Match 16, IPL 2020 Highlights

It is commendable the way KKR fought till the very end, one feels they lost too many wickets early on and did not have wickets for the backend. They will learn lessons from this match and come back stronger in the next. While the Capitals go top of the table, Kolkata retains the fourth spot.

The Knights were outplayed by Capitals in Sharjah on Saturday as DC went top of the table again. It was a great show of batsmanship by Prithvi Shaw and then skipper Shreyas Iyer and then Rishabh Pant at the back end to power the Capitals to a mammoth 228/4 in 20 overs. All KKR bowlers were taken to the cleaners. Chakraborty and Cummins conceded 49 runs each and were the most expensive bowlers on display. Narine did not even complete his full quota of overs.

SQUADS

Delhi Capitals (DC): Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Harshal Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande

Kolkata Knight Riders (KOL): Dinesh Karthik, Nikhil Naik, Eoin Morgan, Siddhesh Lad, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth, Varun Chakravarthy, Ali Khan