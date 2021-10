DC vs KKR Dream11 Tips And Prediction VIVO IPL

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's DC vs KKR at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah: In blockbuster Qualifier 2 of VIVO IPL 2021 on Wednesday evening – Delhi Capitals will turn up against Kolkata Knight Riders in at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The VIVO IPL DC vs KKR match will start at 7:30 PM IST – October 13. Delhi Capitals failed in their first big test when they lost to Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier and another defeat will mean there will be no more examination for the strong squad, led by India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. On the other hand, two-time winners KKR will no doubt take confidence from their victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Monday's eliminator that dashed Virat Kohli's hopes of winning an IPL title with his longstanding franchise. Here is the VIVO IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, DC vs KKR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, DC vs KKR Playing 11s VIVO IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Fantasy Playing Tips – VIVO IPL.

TOSS – The VIVO IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 match toss between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

DC vs KKR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Rishabh Pant

Batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rahul Tripathi, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill

All-rounders – Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers – Avesh Khan (VC), Kagiso Rabada, Lockie Ferguson, Anrich Nortje

DC vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Tom Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy.

DC vs KKR Squads

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk/Captain), Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Tom Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Marcus Stoinis, Lukman Meriwala, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Tim Southee, Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora.

