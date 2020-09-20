In what was looking to be a memorable debut for Delhi Capitals Ravichandran Ashwin, things did not go according to the script as he picked up a shoulder injury and had to walk off the field. Ashwin – ex-KXIP skipper was playing against his former team – and his knowledge of the franchise seemed to be coming in handy as he picked up the wickets of Karun Nair and Nicolas Pooran. Also Read - LIVE Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Match 2 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Mayank-Gowtham Keep KXIP Alive in 158 Chase vs DC

Defending 157, Ashwin was getting the Capitals in a position of strength before walking off. He will not bowl anymore today.

The incident transpired off the last delivery of the over to Glenn Maxwell, Ashwin dived to his right to stop the ball that was travelling towards the long-on. While diving, the off-spinners' right shoulder hit the ground and ended up hurting it. He seemed to be in tremendous pain while he was being walked out of the field.