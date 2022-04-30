DC vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction

DC vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 45 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match Wankhede Stadium at 03:30 PM IST May 1, Sunday

Delhi Capitals would expect more from their batters after an underwhelming display in their previous win, while Lucknow Super Giants must be eager to shrug off overdependence on skipper KL Rahul when the two teams clash in the IPL here on Sunday.

Delhi have endured a tough couple of weeks with a mini COVID outbreak in their camp and a no-ball controversy, however, Rishabh Pant and his troops came out from it to march to a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

While the win boosted the Capitals’, who are sixth on the points table, playoff chances, the middle order collapse while chasing an easy total will be a cause of concern.

David Warner continued his sparkling form but his fellow opener Prithvi Shaw, who despite looking in good touch, hasn’t been able to convert his starts.

The Capitals have tried various batters at number three, including skipper Rishabh Pant, but are yet to find a suitable candidate for the job.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 43 toss between Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants will take place at 3.00 PM (IST).

Time – 3:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede, Mumbai

DC vs LSG Possible Playing 11

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Lokesh Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

DC vs LSG Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Deepak Hooda, Prithvi Shaw, Krunal Pandya, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: David Warner Vice Captain: KL Rahul