DC vs LSG & SRH vs CSK Live Streaming IPL 2022

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals would expect more from their batters after an underwhelming display in their previous win, while Lucknow Super Giants must be eager to shrug off overdependence on skipper KL Rahul when the two teams clash in the IPL here on Sunday.Delhi have endured a tough couple of weeks with a mini COVID outbreak in their camp and a no-ball controversy, however, Rishabh Pant and his troops came out from it to march to a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders.While the win boosted the Capitals', who are sixth on the points table, playoff chances, the middle order collapse while chasing an easy total will be a cause of concern.David Warner continued his sparkling form but his fellow opener Prithvi Shaw, who despite looking in good touch, hasn't been able to convert his starts. The Capitals have tried various batters at number three, including skipper Rishabh Pant, but are yet to find a suitable candidate for the job. Pace sensation Umran Malik's performance will be followed again keenly when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on struggling Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.Malik has been the find of the season as he outsmarted the top batters of the world with his brutal pace.His 5/25 show against Gujarat Titans, albeit in a losing cause, is considered one of the best bowling displays in the IPL history.The right-arm tearaway pacer from Jammu has become talk of the ongoing IPL after clocking over 150 kmph consistently. He has so far picked up 15 wickets from eight matches at a strike rate of 12.00.But despite his heroics with the ball, SRH eventually fell short by five runs against Gujarat Titans in their last game. And come Sunday, Malik would look for more support from his pacer colleagues Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen and T Natarajan. Jansen, in particular, was the culprit as he failed to defend 22 runs off the last over against Gujarat with Rashid Khan going hammer and tongs.

Here are the details when and where to watch the game: Also Read - IPL 2022: Frequent Changes Not Good But Sometimes It Becomes a Necessity, Says KKR's Tim Southee Ahead of RR Match

