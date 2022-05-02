Mumbai: Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has been reprimanded and fined 25 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during their team’s match against Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium, here on Sunday.Also Read - Not Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul or Virat Kohli; Trent Boult Picks Karun Nair as Best Indian Batter

Shaw, who scored just 5 runs during Delhi's run chase, admitted the offence.

"Mr. Shaw admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," the IPL said in a statement. "For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," it added.

Notably, Level 1 offence pertains to gestures towards umpires or opposition.

Brilliant half-centuries by K.L Rahul (77 off 51), Deepak Hooda (52 off 34) and a sensational bowling effort by left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan (4/16) led Lucknow to a six-run win over Delhi in the thrilling 45th match of the IPL 2022. With the win, LSG jumped to second place on the points table with 14 points while DC are slotted in at the sixth spot with 8 points.