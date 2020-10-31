11Wickets Fantasy

DC vs MI Cricket Tips Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians T20 Match 51 at Dubai International Stadium 3.30 PM IST October 31 Saturday:

Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Mumbai Indians on Saturday to seal a playoff spot for themselves in Dubai. The game is expected to be a cracker between the two sides. While MI may make a few changes, it would be interesting to see if the Capitals incorporate changes to their side.

Question mark still hovers over MI regular skipper Rohit Sharma's availability. In all probability now that the defending champs have made the playoffs cut – he may not play.

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indian will take place at 3 PM IST – October 30.

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium

DC vs MI 11Wickets Team

Keeper – Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant

Batters – Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer,

All-Rounders – Kieron Pollard, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada

SQUADS

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson

