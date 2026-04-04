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DC vs MI Delhi Weather Report: Bad news for fans ahead of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals clash in IPL 2026 as...

DC vs MI Delhi Weather Report: Bad news for fans ahead of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals clash in IPL 2026 as…

Big worry for fans before Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals clash in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Big blow ahead of MI vs DC clash in IPL 2026

Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals are set to take on Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians on Saturday, April 4 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match will begin at 3:30pm IST

This highly intense match will begin at 3:30pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 3pm.

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians’ performance in their first match of IPL 2026

Speaking about their last matches in IPL 2026, Mumbai Indians defeated their well-known rivals, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the opener game. For Mumbai Indians, in bowling, Shardul Thakur was the key player as he surprised the cricket world with his brilliant performance and created new hope for ‘MI Paltan’ fans’ for this year’s edition. Shardul dismissed KKR’s main batters, Ajinkya Rahane, Finn Allen and Cameron Green. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians star players Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton broke all hopes for KKR as they showcased a mesmerizing batting performance. Ryan Rickelton scored 81 runs off 43 balls, including four fours and eight sixes. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma scored 78 runs off 38 balls, including six fours and six sixes.

Speaking about Delhi Capitals, they faced Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants in their first match. Star South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi showcased his wicket-taking abilities and unique variations. Ngidi dismissed Nicholas Pooran, Anrich Nortje and Mohsin Khan. Not only him, T Natarajan also impressed DC fans with his old form as he took three wickets and gave a major setback to Lucknow Super Giants. Meanwhile, in batting, Sameer Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs played a crucial role for Delhi Capitals after taking care of the remaining wickets and leading them to a victory.

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Big worries ahead of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians clash

However, ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, there is a major update that could ruin the match. According to reports, the Arun Jaitley Stadium faces a serious rain threat on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 8 Predicted 12

Delhi Capitals (DC) playing XII:

KL Rahul (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel (C), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Player: Sameer Rizvi

Mumbai Indians (MI) playing XII:

Ryan Rickelton (WK), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Player: Suryakumar Yadav

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