Delhi vs Mumbai Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 16: All You Need To Know

DC vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 16: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DC vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, DC vs MI Fantasy Cricket Prediction, DC vs MI Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Delhi vs Mumbai Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 16: Delhi vs Mumbai, IPL 2023, Match 15; Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, 7.30 PM IST April 11, Tuesday: DC vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 16: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DC vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, DC vs MI Fantasy Cricket Prediction, DC vs MI Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Fantasy Playing Tips. Both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be expecting a lot more from their local talent as they search for their maiden victory in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. It is extremely difficult to gain consistency in the highly competitive league if the Indian players are not delivering and that is what is plaguing both sides.

Match Details

Match: DC vs MI, match 16, IPL

Date & Time: April 11, 7:30 PM

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

DC vs MI Dream11 Team Wicket-keeper: Ishan Kishan Batters: Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Rilee Rossouw(c) All-Rounders: Axar Patel, Cameron Green(vc) Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Anrich Nortje DC vs MI Probable Playing XIs Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(WK), Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Hritik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrandorff.

