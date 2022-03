DC vs MI Indian Premier League 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction

DC vs MI, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST Mar 27 Sunday:

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of DC vs MI, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League 2022, Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Fantasy Cricket Tips Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians.

TOSS: Indian Premier League 2022 toss between DC vs MI will take place at 3:00 PM IST – March 27

Time: 3.30 PM IST.

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

DC vs MI Dream11 Team

Rohit Sharma, Rovman Powell, Ishan Kishan(VC), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur(C), Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Jasprit Bumrah.

DC vs MI Probable Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Tilak Verma, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Daniel Sams, M Ashwin.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (Captain, Wk), Tim Seifert, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman.

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen.