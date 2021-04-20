Live Streaming Cricket Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021

The top two teams of the previous season – Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians – will face off each other in the 13th match of the Indian Premier League 2021. Both the teams have won two of their three matches and they will look to continue the good show. Delhi won their previous match against Punjab Kings after another dominating batting performance from their opener Shikhar Dhawan. The left-hander was at his absolute best as he scored 92 runs and helped his team get over the line in the run-chase of 196 runs. However, Delhi will want a better bowling performance from their players as they have a quality attack. DC conceded 195 runs against PBKS and their bowlers will look to tick the right boxes. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have stolen two wins from the jaws of defeat, courtesy of their potent bowling line-up. Rahul Chahar has spun the web in the middle overs whereas Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have breathed down the neck of the opposition with their deadly accuracy. In fact, MI haven't been able to breach the barrier of the 160-run mark but their bowlers have been too hot to handle for the opposition.

Both these teams could once again go on to make the last four of the tournament and this is going to be a crucial clash of the titans. Ergo, DC and MI will aim to come up with a collective effort in all three departments of the game.

When is Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match will be played on 20th April. Also Read - Delhi Capital vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021: MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report, Chennai Weather, Stats| All you need to know

What are the timings of the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match being played?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the live stream of the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match live streaming will be available on Disney Hotstar, JIOTV app for premium users.

What are the Predicted Playing XIs for the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match?

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

DC vs MI SQUADS:

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Shimron Hetmyer, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel