IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Celebrates Mumbai Indians’ First Win With Fans | WATCH VIDEO

Rohit Sharma returned to form with a brilliant fifty against Delhi Capitals as Mumbai Indians secured first IPL 2023 win.

Rohit Sharma clicks a selfie with fans after Mumbai Indians' first IPL 2023 win. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma made the day for a handfull of Mumbai Indians fans after the five-time champions recorded their maiden win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 after beating Delhi Capitals in a thriller at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Tuesday.

Chasing 173 runs for victory, Mumbai Indians survived a last-ball run out to win the game by six wickets with Rohit top-scoring with 65 from 45 balls. Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan chipped in with 41 and 31 respectively.

Following the win and the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit walked towards the stands to click a selfie with a handfull of his fans who were eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of their star.

In return, they got the gift of their lifetime. Rohit took one of their cameras and took a selfie. He also shook hands with them as they shouted in joy much to the amazement of the Mumbai Indians skipper, the video of which was shared by the franchise on their social media.

