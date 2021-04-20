DC vs MI IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 11 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL 2021 match 13 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score DC vs MI LIVE: TOSS – Rohit Sharma wins Toss as Mumbai Indians opt to bat against Delhi Capitals in match 13 of IPL 2021 at Chepauk. Head to Head – DC 12 – 16 MI. The last time these two teams met, MI won their fifth IPL title. They also pipped DC four times in total in the 2020 season. The toss will be at 7 PM VIVO IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates. It's the battle between the last year's finalists, both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, have taken the early initiative in this season of the Indian Premier League and have climbed to the top half of the points table and are just behind Royal Challengers Bangalore, who sit at the top. While Delhi are at the second spot, MI are third, making Tuesday's clash a very interesting one. Both teams are full of power-packed players with great batting depth. They are also well-matched in their bowling attack, possessing world-class bowlers.

Live Updates

  • 7:19 PM IST

    DC vs MI 2021 PL Live Score and Updates: Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals skipper, says that they will not think too much about the toss. Adds that they would have batted first as well on this pitch. Informs that Meriwala and Chris Woakes are not playing, Shimron Hetmyer and Amit Mishra come in.

  • 7:18 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (wk/C), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan.

  • 7:17 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

  • 7:09 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE CRICKET UPDATES DC vs MI: Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians captain, informs that there is one change, Adam Milne misses out and Jayant Yadav comes in. Adds that dew plays a factor towards the end of the game and that the pitch looks a bit drier. Says that one needs to focus on the basics to do well on such a pitch.

  • 7:08 PM IST

    Some fun between two captains before the ‘battle royale’!

  • 7:01 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score DC vs MI LIVE: TOSS – Rohit Sharma wins Toss as Mumbai Indians opt to bat against Delhi Capitals in match 13 of IPL 2021 at Chepauk.

  • 7:00 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 DC vs MI: Mumbai have the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal, who can pummel any attack into submission on their day, but they are yet to fire on all cylinders. After the last game, Rohit had conceded that his team “can bat a little better in the middle overs.”

  • 6:42 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Surya Kumar Yadav – “Very happy with the way I’m hitting the ball right now in these challenging conditions, but I would have loved to finish a few games. Nothing has changed when compared to the last season, but I have become a little more clear about my game right now, trying to keep things simple, not making it too complicated for myself and it’s helping me very well with my game. We do have an advantage going into today’s game (having already played three games at this venue), but at the same time we can’t neglect the fact that the Delhi Capitals are also playing a good brand of cricket, they’re coming over here having won two games, we might have an upper hand, but the focus remains on today’s game.”

  • 6:36 PM IST

    MI’s Pace Aces in action!

  • 6:34 PM IST

    DC vs MI 2021 VIVO IPL Live Score and Updates: FYI – Delhi Capitals last won in Chepauk way back in 2010. They’ve lost six games at the venue albeit to the home team, Chennai Super Kings.