DC vs MI IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 13 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL 2021 match 13 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. See the latest Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians IPL Live Score, IPL Match Live cricket updates here. You can also live the cricket blog of IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians from Mumbai here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 13 of IPL 2021 between DC vs MI from Mumbai here. Amit Mishra’s double-wicket over put Delhi Capitals on top versus Mumbai Indians in match 13 of IPL 2021 at Chepauk. Mishra picked up the wickets of MI captain Rohit Sharma – 44 and Hardik Pandya for a duck.  Earlier, Rohit won the toss and elect to bat against Delhi Capitals in VIVO IPL 2021. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score DC vs MI LIVE: TOSS – Rohit Sharma wins Toss as Mumbai Indians opt to bat against Delhi Capitals in match 13 of IPL 2021 at Chepauk. Head to Head – DC 12 – 16 MI. The last time these two teams met, MI won their fifth IPL title. They also pipped DC four times in total in the 2020 season. The toss will be at 7 PM VIVO IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates. It’s the battle between the last year’s finalists, both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, have taken the early initiative in this season of the Indian Premier League and have climbed to the top half of the points table and are just behind Royal Challengers Bangalore, who sit at the top. While Delhi are at the second spot, MI are third, making Tuesday’s clash a very interesting one. Both teams are full of power-packed players with great batting depth. They are also well-matched in their bowling attack, possessing world-class bowlers. See the latest DC vs MI, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs MI IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs MI Live Cricket Score and DC vs MI Live Cricket Streaming Online and Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match 14 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 3.30 PM IST April 21 Wednesday

Live Updates

  • 8:47 PM IST

    IPL Live Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! Good shot and these are valuable runs for Mumbai! Full one from Stoinis, sliding down the pads. Suryakumar Yadav helps it down to the fine leg fence. MI 95/6 in 13.5 overs vs DC at Chepauk

  • 8:44 PM IST

    Amit Mishra, what a comeback!

  • 8:43 PM IST

    DC vs MI 2021 IPL Live Cricket Score: STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! Delhi have bowled well here. They have taken the crucial wicket of Rohit Sharma and have made a comeback into this game. Amit Mishra has been superb after his first over. He has taken 3 wickets till now. On the other hand, Mumbai lost Rohit Sharma and have collapsed all of a sudden. They have Ishan Kishan out there but he needs support from other batsmen. Also, Marcus Stoinis is back on. 2-0-13-1 are his figures so far.

  • 8:38 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE CRICKET SCORE AND UPDATES: OUT! Amit Mishra removes Kieron Pollard for 2. LBW! Three reds on Ball Tracker and Pollard is gone! That is a big wicket and Mishra has turned the game on its head! Another wonderful googly, lands on a length outside off. Pollard doesn’t pick it and is hit on the pads. The umpire raises his finger right away. Mumbai 84/6 in 11.5 overs vs Delhi

  • 8:32 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: OUT! BOWLED! Lalit Yadav removes Krunal Pandya for 1. Lalit gets into the act and Mumbai slide further here! Flatter ball, lands outside off and comes in with the angle. It is too close to his body but Krunal looks to run it down to the third man. Ends up getting the inside edge back onto the stumps. MI 10.4 overs vs DC at Chepauk

  • 8:29 PM IST

    Mishra Ji announces himself in IPL 2021!

  • 8:26 PM IST

    DC vs MI 2021 IPL Live Score and Updates: OUT! CAUGHT! Amit Mishra removes Hardik Pandya for a GOLDEN DUCK! He gets his second wicket! Flighted delivery on middle, Pandya lofts it over mid-on but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards long-on where Steven Smith takes a simple catch. Poor batting from Pandya, he didn’t even look to get a feel of things. He likes to put pressure on the bowlers straightaway but has perished this time. End of a wonderful over for Delhi. Mumbai Indians 77/4 9 overs vs Delhi Capitals

  • 8:20 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE CRICKET SCORE ONLINE: OUT! CAUGHT! Amit Mishra removes Rohit Sharma for 44. Mishra gets the crucial wicket of Mumbai captain! It was a loopy delivery on the middle, Rohit comes down the track and lofts it over mid-on but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards long-on where Steven Smith takes a comfortable catch. Mumbai 76/3 in 8.4 overs vs Delhi

  • 8:17 PM IST

    DC vs MI 2021 IPL Live Score and Updates: OUT! CAUGHT! Avesh Khan removes Suryakumar Yadav for 24. This is a massive blow for the defending champions. Avesh gets his first wicket! Good length delivery outside off, Yadav looks to guide but gets an outside edge. It goes towards the keeper where Rishabh Pant takes a comfortable catch behind the stumps. Mumbai Indians 67/2 in 7 overs vs Delhi Capitals

  • 8:11 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today SIX! That is hammered! Short delivery on leg from Avesh Khan, Rohit Sharma pulls it over square leg for a maximum. What a start this has been from Mumbai. MI 67/1 in 6.5 overs vs DC at Chepauk