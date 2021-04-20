DC vs MI IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 13 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL 2021 match 13 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. See the latest Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians IPL Live Score, IPL Match Live cricket updates here. You can also live the cricket blog of IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians from Chennai here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 13 of IPL 2021 in match 13 of VIVO IPL 2021 at Chepauk. Amit Mishra’s four-for and Shikhar Dhawan’s 45 guide Delhi Capitals to a six-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in match 13 of VIVO IPL 2021 at Chepauk Stadium on Tuesday. Jasprit Bumrah removes Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant for 7,  Rahul Chahar removes well-set Shikhar Dhawan for 45 – Mumbai Indians hurt Delhi in the tricky 138 chase. Kieron Pollard removes Steve Smith for 33 as Mumbai Indians hurt Delhi Capitals. Dhawan and Smith earlier bated sensibly to rebuild for Delhi Capitals. Jayant Yadav removed Delhi Capitals opener, Prithvi Shaw, for 7 as Mumbai Indians hurt Delhi early on. Earlier, Amit Mishra picked up four-for as Delhi Capitals restrict Mumbai Indians for 137/9 in 20 overs. Mishra picked up the wickets of Ishan Kishan – 26, Kieron Pollard – 2, MI captain Rohit Sharma – 44 and Hardik Pandya for a duck to dent Mumbai during the match.  Earlier, Rohit won the toss and elect to bat against Delhi Capitals in VIVO IPL 2021. Head to Head – DC 12 – 16 MI. The last time these two teams met, MI won their fifth IPL title. They also pipped DC four times in total in the 2020 season. The toss will be at 7 PM VIVO IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates. It’s the battle between the last year’s finalists, both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, have taken the early initiative in this season of the Indian Premier League and have climbed to the top half of the points table and are just behind Royal Challengers Bangalore, who sit at the top. See the latest DC vs MI, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs MI IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs MI Live Cricket Score and DC vs MI Live Cricket Streaming Online and Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2021: Why Shine is Missing From Knight Riders' Armour

Live Updates

  • 11:43 PM IST

    IPL Live Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians skipper, says that they could have batted well in the middle overs. Adds that it has happened frequently and need to change it. Further adds that Delhi bowled really well and kept picking important wickets. Informs that his hamstring is fine and he should be fine soon.

  • 11:42 PM IST

    Spinners bowled very well for Mumbai. Jayant Yadav picked up Shaw and put the pressure at the beginning. Rahul Chahar continued his great form and picked up the dangerous Shikhar Dhawan. Pollard rolled his arm over and Smith got out just when he was looking set. Boult was great once again and gave away just 23 in his 4 overs. Bumrah bowled a couple of no balls in the penultimate over and that didn’t help their cause. Despite their good bowling, the total was too low to defend.

  • 11:41 PM IST

    Delhi ‘break the Chepauk hoodo’, beat Mumbai by 6 wickets!

  • 11:40 PM IST

    LIVE CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE IPL 2021 LIVE: It has been a great victory for Delhi Capitals. They did well to hold their nerves. Hetmyer and Lalit Yadav did well to seal the chase for them. Mumbai did not have enough score to defend. Delhi started off badly as they lost Shaw early. But then Smith and stitched a very good partnership. Smith was looking good and was anchoring the innings but got out to Kieron Pollard. Dhawan carried on his good form and scored 45 valuable runs. But he fell just when he was looking to up the ante. Pant too fell shortly after a while looking to take on Bumrah.

  • 11:31 PM IST

    IPL Live Cricket Score and Updates Online: FOUR! DELHI CAPITALS WIN by 6 WICKETS! Length ball from Kieron Pollard, but wide outside off. Enough room for Shimron Hetmyer, who is not wearing his helmet by the way, to cut it to the point fence. Delhi Capitals (138/4 in 19.1 overs) Beat Mumbai Indians (137/9) by 6 wickets. Shikhar Dhawan 45, Steve Smith 33; Jayant Yadav 1/25

  • 11:23 PM IST

    DC vs MI 2021 IPL Live Cricket Score: NO BALL! Slower yorker outside off from Jasprit Bumrah, Lalit Yadav looks to swing at it but misses it. The third umpire calls it a no-ball as Bumrah oversteps!

  • 11:19 PM IST

    FOUR! Great way to get off the mark and that is a very crucial boundary for Delhi! Excellent shot! Full delivery on off from Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer lofts it over covers for a boundary. Delhi 122/4 in 17.4 overs vs Mumbai (137/9)

  • 11:16 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 DC vs MI: Review time! Mumbai have taken the review for LBW. Nothing on Ultra Edge here. It is just pitching outside leg. NOT OUT! Pitching outside leg! Yorker on leg, Yadav looks to dig it out but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head. Mumbai review it. Ultra Edge shows there is no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that it is pitching outside leg. Mumbai lose the review.

  • 11:15 PM IST

    IPL Live Cricket Score and Updates DC vs MI: Jasprit Bumrah removes Rishabh Pant for 7. Bumrah gets his first wicket! Bumrah bowls a slower delivery on the middle, Pant looks to play the scoop shot but gets a top edge. It goes towards a fine leg where Krunal Pandya takes a comfortable catch. Delhi Capitals 115/4 in 16.5 overs vs Mumbai Indians (137/9)

  • 11:08 PM IST

    DC vs MI 2021 IPL Live Score Online: FOUR! Terrific shot under pressure from Rishabh Pant. Slower delivery on middle from Trent Boult, Pant lofts it over mid-wicket for a boundary. Much important runs for Delhi. Delhi 107/3 in 16 overs vs Mumbai (137/9)