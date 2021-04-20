DC vs MI IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 13 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL 2021 match 13 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. See the latest Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians IPL Live Score, IPL Match Live cricket updates here. You can also live the cricket blog of IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians from Mumbai here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 13 of IPL 2021 between DC vs MI from Mumbai here. Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith bat sensibly to rebuild for Delhi Capitals in the 138 chase against Mumbai Indians in match 13 of VIVO IPL 2021 at Chepauk. Jayant Yadav removed Delhi Capitals opener, Prithvi Shaw, for 7 as Mumbai Indians hurt Delhi early on. Earlier, Amit Mishra picked up four-for as Delhi Capitals restrict Mumbai Indians for 137/9 in 20 overs. Mishra picked up the wickets of Ishan Kishan – 26, Kieron Pollard – 2, MI captain Rohit Sharma – 44 and Hardik Pandya for a duck to dent Mumbai during the match.  Earlier, Rohit won the toss and elect to bat against Delhi Capitals in VIVO IPL 2021. Head to Head – DC 12 – 16 MI. The last time these two teams met, MI won their fifth IPL title. They also pipped DC four times in total in the 2020 season. The toss will be at 7 PM VIVO IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates. It’s the battle between the last year’s finalists, both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, have taken the early initiative in this season of the Indian Premier League and have climbed to the top half of the points table and are just behind Royal Challengers Bangalore, who sit at the top. While Delhi are at the second spot, MI are third, making Tuesday’s clash a very interesting one. Both teams are full of power-packed players with great batting depth. They are also well-matched in their bowling attack, possessing world-class bowlers. See the latest DC vs MI, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs MI IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs MI Live Cricket Score and DC vs MI Live Cricket Streaming Online and Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match 14 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 3.30 PM IST April 21 Wednesday

Live Updates

  • 10:20 PM IST

    DC vs MI 2021 IPL Live Cricket Score Online: FOUR! Nicely played! Second boundary of the over. Krunal Pandya bowls a floated ball on the middle, Smith plays a paddle sweep towards fine leg for a boundary. 12 runs from the over – a good one for Delhi Capitals. DC 64/1 in 9 overs vs MI (137/9) at Chepauk

  • 10:14 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: Good over for Delhi – 8 from it. Floated on middle from Rahul Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan looks to cut but gets an inside edge. It goes past the leg stump towards the fine leg. The batsmen get two runs. Lucky escape for the Delhi opener. Delhi Capitals 47/1 in 7 overs vs Mumbai Indians (137/9)

  • 10:07 PM IST

    Delhi pushing along nicely at the moment!

  • 10:07 PM IST

    IPL Live Cricket Score DC vs MI 2021: Tidy bowling from Mumbai bowlers – 10 runs from the last two overs of Powerplay. Mumbai are doing well to keep a lid over Delhi batsmen. Krunal bowls a loopy delivery on leg, Dhawan looks to sweep but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head. Delhi 39/1 in 6 overs vs Mumbai (137/9)

  • 10:01 PM IST

    DC vs MI 2021 IPL Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Steve Smith finds the gap this time, this will do a world of good for the Australian’s confidence! Tossed up delivery outside off from Jayant, Smith drills this past mid-off and gets his second boundary. Delhi Capitals 27/1 in 3.5 overs vs Mumbai Indians (137/9)

  • 9:53 PM IST

    IPL Live DC vs MI 2021 LIVE SCORE ONLINE: FOUR! You can’t bowl there to Dhawan! Even if you have picked up his opening partner, he will punish you if you bowl there! Short and wide outside off. Dhawan rocks back and cuts it past covers and gets a boundary. DC 16/1 in 2 overs vs MI (137/9) at Chepauk

  • 9:50 PM IST

    Jayant ‘The Comeback Man’ for MI strikes!

  • 9:50 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 DC vs MI: OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Jayant Yadav removes Prithvi Shaw for 7. Jayant strikes right away! Loopy ball, on the stumps. Shaw pushes at with hard hands and ends up chipping back to the bowler. Jayant completes an easy catch. Delhi 11/1 in 1.3 overs vs Mumbai Indians (137/9)

  • 9:47 PM IST

    DC vs MI 2021 IPL Live Score and Updates: Is that taken? The umpires have gone upstairs to get a second look. This looks very close, Hardik Pandya maybe has his fingers under it, maybe not. It’s very very close. Dhawan has a smile on his face and so does Hardik Pandya. It looked out to the naked eye, but the replay shows that it is touch and go. The third umpire deems it to be not out. NOT OUT! That was mighty close! Length ball, on off. Dhawan looks to work it to the leg side but gets the leading edge. The ball lobs in the air towards covers, where Hardik Pandya dives forward and gets hold of it. The umpires converge and go upstairs. In the end, it is decided that it is not out. DC 5/1 in 1 over vs MI (137/9) at Chepauk

  • 9:46 PM IST

    IPL Live Cricket Score DC vs MI LIVE: FOUR! Dhawan gets going in style! Short and wide outside off. Dhawan flays this over the point fielder and the ball runs to the fence. Delhi Capitals 4/0 in 0.3 overs vs Mumbai Indians (137/9)