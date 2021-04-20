DC vs MI IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 13 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL 2021 match 13 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. See the latest Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians IPL Live Score, IPL Match Live cricket updates here. You can also live the cricket blog of IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians from Mumbai here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 13 of IPL 2021 between DC vs MI from Mumbai here. Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith bat sensibly to rebuild for Delhi Capitals in the 138 chase against Mumbai Indians in match 13 of VIVO IPL 2021 at Chepauk. Jayant Yadav removed Delhi Capitals opener, Prithvi Shaw, for 7 as Mumbai Indians hurt Delhi early on. Earlier, Amit Mishra picked up four-for as Delhi Capitals restrict Mumbai Indians for 137/9 in 20 overs. Mishra picked up the wickets of Ishan Kishan – 26, Kieron Pollard – 2, MI captain Rohit Sharma – 44 and Hardik Pandya for a duck to dent Mumbai during the match. Earlier, Rohit won the toss and elect to bat against Delhi Capitals in VIVO IPL 2021. Head to Head – DC 12 – 16 MI. The last time these two teams met, MI won their fifth IPL title. They also pipped DC four times in total in the 2020 season. The toss will be at 7 PM VIVO IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates. It's the battle between the last year's finalists, both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, have taken the early initiative in this season of the Indian Premier League and have climbed to the top half of the points table and are just behind Royal Challengers Bangalore, who sit at the top. While Delhi are at the second spot, MI are third, making Tuesday's clash a very interesting one. Both teams are full of power-packed players with great batting depth. They are also well-matched in their bowling attack, possessing world-class bowlers. See the latest DC vs MI, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs MI IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs MI Live Cricket Score and DC vs MI Live Cricket Streaming Online and Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)