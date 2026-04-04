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DC vs MI Highlight, 8th Match IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets

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DC vs MI Highlight, 8th Match IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets

Tune in with us for all the highlights as Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

DC vs MI IPL 2026 live

IPL 2026: Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals and Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians are all set to play the eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Both teams had a great start to the tournament. Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in their first by 6 wickets. Legendary player Rohit Sharma showcased a great batting performance against KKR as he scored 78 runs off 38 balls, including six fours and six sixes. However, if we talk about his IPL journey, Delhi Capitals are one of his favorite opponents. Throughout his career, he played some iconic knocks against them, and it will be interesting to see his great partnership with Ryan Rickelton one more time.

In the last match, Shardul Thakur performed brilliantly against KKR as he took three important wickets for them by dismissing skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Finn Allen and Cameron Green. Shardul had also played for Delhi Capitals, so there will be a major advantage for MI to know DC’s weakness.

Let’s talk about Delhi Capitals, DC played their last match against Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants, where they performed brilliantly with the bat and ball. Delhi Capitals’ new pacer Lungi Ngidi gave a major setback to the LSG batting lineup by delivering his unique variations and showcasing his wicket-taking abilities. Ahead of the match, the major concern for Delhi Capitals will be their problem with the opening. As in the last match, they lost their three important wickets early. However, Sameer Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs handled the situation and helped them to win the match. It will be interesting to see how Delhi Capitals deal with Mumbai Indians’ dangerous bowling attack.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 8 Predicted 11

Delhi Capitals (DC) playing XI:

KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Mumbai Indians (MI) playing XI:

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

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