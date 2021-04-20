DC vs MI IPL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS, Match 13 CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL 2021 match 13 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. See the latest Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians IPL Live Score, IPL Match Live cricket updates here. You can also live the cricket blog of IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians from Chennai here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 13 of IPL 2021 in match 13 of VIVO IPL 2021 at Chepauk. Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra’s four wickets for 24 runs helped Delhi Capitals ease to a six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2021 match no. 13 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday night. The win put DC second on the points table, just behind Royal Challengers Bangalore. While both teams have six points, RCB is ahead on net run rate. Mishra’s haul helped DC restrict MI to 137/9 in 20 overs. It was a total that was too low for MI to defend as Shikhar Dhawan’s 45 runs – and Steve Smith’s – 33 runs – stabilised DC innings after the early loss of Prithvi Shaw. Dhawan and Smith added 53 for the second wicket before the India left-hander was joined in by Lalit Yadav – 22 off 25 balls. The two Delhi lads added 36 for the third wicket to put DC on track. MI bowlers, who conceded three no-balls in the last two overs, tried hard to make a match of it and took the match till the last over but the batting failure weighed heavily on them. Check Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs MI Live Cricket Score and DC vs MI Live Cricket Streaming Online and Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2021 Today Match Report, DC vs MI Scorecard: Amit Mishra, Shikhar Dhawan Star in Delhi Capitals' Six-Wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians

Live Updates

  • 12:35 AM IST

    Amit Mishra, who picked up 4/24 vs MI, named Player of the Match!

  • 12:35 AM IST

    Amit Mishra is named the PLAYER OF THE MATCH. He says that he is happy with his performance. Adds that he tried to execute his plans and it paid off. Mentions that he looks to pick the big wickets of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya and he used his variations accordingly. Further says that he did not think that he will bat as he was confident that their batsmen will chase this total.

  • 12:34 AM IST

    DC vs MI 2021 IPL Live Score and Updates: Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals skipper, says that he is happy with the result. Adds that they needed to get off to a good start to chase this total. Mentions that Dhawan played very well. Further says that Amit Mishra’s bowling brought them back into the game. Praises Lalit Yadav for his calm batting. Finishes by saying that, they have learned that wickets in hand are key while chasing totals.

  • 11:43 PM IST

    IPL Live Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians skipper, says that they could have batted well in the middle overs. Adds that it has happened frequently and need to change it. Further adds that Delhi bowled really well and kept picking important wickets. Informs that his hamstring is fine and he should be fine soon.

  • 11:42 PM IST

    Spinners bowled very well for Mumbai. Jayant Yadav picked up Shaw and put the pressure at the beginning. Rahul Chahar continued his great form and picked up the dangerous Shikhar Dhawan. Pollard rolled his arm over and Smith got out just when he was looking set. Boult was great once again and gave away just 23 in his 4 overs. Bumrah bowled a couple of no balls in the penultimate over and that didn’t help their cause. Despite their good bowling, the total was too low to defend.

  • 11:41 PM IST

    Delhi ‘break the Chepauk hoodo’, beat Mumbai by 6 wickets!

  • 11:40 PM IST

    LIVE CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE IPL 2021 LIVE: It has been a great victory for Delhi Capitals. They did well to hold their nerves. Hetmyer and Lalit Yadav did well to seal the chase for them. Mumbai did not have enough score to defend. Delhi started off badly as they lost Shaw early. But then Smith and stitched a very good partnership. Smith was looking good and was anchoring the innings but got out to Kieron Pollard. Dhawan carried on his good form and scored 45 valuable runs. But he fell just when he was looking to up the ante. Pant too fell shortly after a while looking to take on Bumrah.

  • 11:31 PM IST

    IPL Live Cricket Score and Updates Online: FOUR! DELHI CAPITALS WIN by 6 WICKETS! Length ball from Kieron Pollard, but wide outside off. Enough room for Shimron Hetmyer, who is not wearing his helmet by the way, to cut it to the point fence. Delhi Capitals (138/4 in 19.1 overs) Beat Mumbai Indians (137/9) by 6 wickets. Shikhar Dhawan 45, Steve Smith 33; Jayant Yadav 1/25

  • 11:23 PM IST

    DC vs MI 2021 IPL Live Cricket Score: NO BALL! Slower yorker outside off from Jasprit Bumrah, Lalit Yadav looks to swing at it but misses it. The third umpire calls it a no-ball as Bumrah oversteps!

  • 11:19 PM IST

    FOUR! Great way to get off the mark and that is a very crucial boundary for Delhi! Excellent shot! Full delivery on off from Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer lofts it over covers for a boundary. Delhi 122/4 in 17.4 overs vs Mumbai (137/9)