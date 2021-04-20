DC vs MI IPL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS, Match 13 CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL 2021 match 13 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. See the latest Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians IPL Live Score, IPL Match Live cricket updates here. You can also live the cricket blog of IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians from Chennai here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 13 of IPL 2021 in match 13 of VIVO IPL 2021 at Chepauk. Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra's four wickets for 24 runs helped Delhi Capitals ease to a six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2021 match no. 13 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday night. The win put DC second on the points table, just behind Royal Challengers Bangalore. While both teams have six points, RCB is ahead on net run rate. Mishra's haul helped DC restrict MI to 137/9 in 20 overs. It was a total that was too low for MI to defend as Shikhar Dhawan's 45 runs – and Steve Smith's – 33 runs – stabilised DC innings after the early loss of Prithvi Shaw. Dhawan and Smith added 53 for the second wicket before the India left-hander was joined in by Lalit Yadav – 22 off 25 balls. The two Delhi lads added 36 for the third wicket to put DC on track. MI bowlers, who conceded three no-balls in the last two overs, tried hard to make a match of it and took the match till the last over but the batting failure weighed heavily on them. Check Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs MI Live Cricket Score and DC vs MI Live Cricket Streaming Online and Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (SCORECARD)