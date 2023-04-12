Home

Sports

Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma Vows To Win IPL 2023 Trophy For Daughter Samaira | WATCH VIDEO

Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma Vows To Win IPL 2023 Trophy For Daughter Samaira | WATCH VIDEO

Mumbai Indians registered their maiden win of IPL 2023 after beating Delhi Capitals by six wickets on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma with his daughter Samaira. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has vowed to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 trophy for his daughter Samaira after they defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets to register their first win of the season. Rohit was adjudged the Player of the Match and also received trophies for longest six and most fours in the match.

Soon after the match ended, Rohit made a video call to wife Ritika Sajdeh to celebrate the win. In the call, Ritika told Rohit that their daughter was happy to see the Player of the Match trophy. In reply, Rohit questioned, “Sammy is happy to see the trophy? Not my batting?”

You may like to read

“I will get the trophy for her,” Rohit added. Ritika also asked Rohit about his feelings after the game to which the Mumbai Indians skipper said he felt good.

With just four runs needed in the final over bowled by Anrich Nortje, Tim David and Cameron Green survived some anxious moments to win the game on the last ball. Needing two on the final delivery, David punched a widish short of length ball from the South African towards deep mid-off.

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner, who was stationed at the boundary sprinted to collected the ball and threw it at the wicketkeeper’s end. But the Australian’s throw was high above Abishek Porel’s head allowing David ample time to make the crease on time to register their maiden win.

“I went inside, didn’t wanted to see the last over. My nails are gone. I have a part of these kind of games a lot. In my 15 years of IPL, I have seen these games a lot,” Rohit told Ritika.

Later, Rohit was seen clicking selfies with fans on the boundary. Earlier, Rohit scored a 65 from 45 balls as Mumbai Indians chased down Delhi Capitals’s 172 all out. For Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel struck 54 off just 25 balls while captain David Warner chipped in with 51.

Piyush Chawla was the most successful bowler for MI with figures of 3/22 while Jason Behrendorff took wickets. “Winning the game is the most important. We have been working hard from the first game. We had a camp in Mumbai, getting the result (in our favour) feels good. First win is always special,” Rohit said after the game.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.