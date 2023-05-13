Delhi vs Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 59: DC vs PBKS Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Arun Jaitley Stadium 7:30 PM IST May 13, Saturday
Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DC vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, SRH vs LSG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, DC vs PBKS Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips. Delhi vs Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 59: DC vs PBKS Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Arun Jaitley stadium 7.30 PM IST May 13, Sat.
Dream11 Team Prediction
Delhi vs Punjab IPL 2023, Match 59: DC vs PBKS Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Arun Jaitley Stadium 7:30 PM IST May 13, Saturday:
Also Read:
- Hyderabad vs Lucknow Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 58: SRH vs LSG Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium 3:30 PM IST May 13, Saturday
- IPL 2023: Suresh Raina Lavishes Praise On Yashasvi Jaiswal, Wants Rajasthan Royals Star In India's World Cup Squad
- IPL 2023, RR vs KKR: Yashasvi Jaiswal shines as RR crush KKR by 9 wickets
Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DC vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, SRH vs LSG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, DC vs PBKS Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips. Delhi vs Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 59: DC vs PBKS Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Arun Jaitley stadium 7.30 PM IST May 13, Sat.
You may like to read
Match Details
Match: DC vs PBKS, Match 59, IPL 2023
Date & Time: May 13, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
DC vs PBKS Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma
Batters: David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan
All-rounders: Liam Livingstone (vc), Axar Patel, Sam Curran, Mitchell Marsh
Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Probable Playing XIs
DC Probable XII (including impact sub): David Warner, Phil Salt, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw/Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma
SRH Probable XII (including impact sub): David Warner, Phil Salt, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw/Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma
Squads:
Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel
Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Baltej Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Kagiso Rabada, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.