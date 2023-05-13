Home

Delhi vs Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 59: DC vs PBKS Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Arun Jaitley Stadium 7:30 PM IST May 13, Saturday

Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DC vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, SRH vs LSG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, DC vs PBKS Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips. Delhi vs Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 59: DC vs PBKS Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Arun Jaitley stadium 7.30 PM IST May 13, Sat.

DC vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 59

Dream11 Team Prediction

Delhi vs Punjab IPL 2023, Match 59: DC vs PBKS Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Arun Jaitley Stadium 7:30 PM IST May 13, Saturday:

Match Details

Match: DC vs PBKS, Match 59, IPL 2023

Date & Time: May 13, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

DC vs PBKS Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma

Batters: David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone (vc), Axar Patel, Sam Curran, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Probable Playing XIs

DC Probable XII (including impact sub): David Warner, Phil Salt, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw/Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

PBKS Probable XII (including impact sub): Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis

Squads:

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Baltej Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Kagiso Rabada, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

