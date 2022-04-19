DC vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction

DC vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 32 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 20, WednesdayAlso Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Kohli-Rawat Depart Early

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals will need to put the COVID scare in their camp behind when they take on a hot and cold Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday. Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh had to be hospitalised after testing positive for COVID, taking the total count to five cases in the Capitals’ camp. Also Read - LSG vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 31: Team News, Tactics, Pitch Report, Size of Boundary & Toss Update You Must Know

To ensure no other case goes undetected in the bio-bubble, the BCCI has decided move the game from Pune to Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. All squad members, who returned negative tests on Tuesday, will need to clear another round of testing on Wednesday morning for the game to go on as scheduled. Also Read - IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Match 31 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

Warner, Prithvi Shaw and skipper Pant headline a powerful DC line up against a Punjab unit that boasts of Shikhar Dhawan, in-form Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan. As both teams eye a return to winning ways, the batting unit that does well could be the difference.

Punjab could be bolstered by the return of regular skipper Mayank Agarwal, who missed the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad due to a toe injury. A flamboyant Dhawan was in his elements against Mumbai Indians, but consistency has been an issue for the senior opener.

The south-paw, who failed against SRH, will be looking to give the side a solid start along with Mayank, who too would be eager to take the varied Delhi bowling attack to cleaners. The Punjab middle-order will need to take greater responsibility and find substantial runs.

Jitesh Sharma has already shown that he can become a good finisher. However, save for Livingstone, who made a brisk 33-ball 60, others faltered against SRH and the team management would expect more from them. But the task for Dhawan and company won’t be an easy one as they would face the in-form Kuldeep Yadav, who has taken 11 wickets so far. Axar Patel anbd pacer Shardul Thakur, who has four wickets, can also pose questions to them along with speedster Khaleel Ahmed.

Here is the TATA IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DC vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, DC vs PBKS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, DC vs PBKS Playing 11s TATA IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction –Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – TATA IPL.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 31 toss between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, will take place at 7.00 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

DC vs PBKS Possible Playing 11:

Delhi Capitals: David Waner, Prithvi Shaw, KS Bharat/Yash Dhull, Rishabh Pant (C, WK), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

DC vs PBKS Dream XI Team:

David Waner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Liam Livingstone, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Captain: Liam Livingstone Vice Captain: Vaibhav Arora