DC vs PBKS 2021 IPL LIVE SCORE, Today’s CRICKET UPDATES Match 11

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL 2021 match 11 between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. See the latest Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings IPL Live Score, IPL Match Live cricket updates here. You can also live the cricket blog of IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings from Mumbai here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 11 of IPL 2021 between DC vs PBKS from Mumbai here. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul slam fifties to propel Punjab Kings to a solid total of 195/4 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals in match 11 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium. Chris Woakes removes Chris Gayle for 11 and Kagiso Rabada gets the big wicket of KL Rahul for 61 as Delhi Capitals fightback against Punjab Kings in match 11 of VIVO IPL 2021. Earlier, Rishabh Pant wins TOSS as Delhi Capitals have opted to field against Punjab Kings in match 11 of VIVO IPL 2021.  Both teams are coming into the ‘Northern Derby’ of IPL after enduring defeats in their previous games. Despite that Delhi Capitals are definitely a better side on paper. Pant, relatively inexperienced in terms of IPL captaincy, lost the plot in the last game where he didn’t finish his best bowler Ravichandran Ashwin’s quota and instead used Tom Curran’s friendly medium pacers. The likely addition of Anrich Nortje in the playing XI will only bolster Pant’s bowling attack. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, suffered an inexplicable batting collapse against Chennai Super Kings with Deepak Chahar’s extra bounce and slight seam movement causing the damage. This was after a healthy 200 plus total in the opening game. See the latest DC vs PBKS, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and DC vs PBKS Live Cricket Streaming Online and Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - Glenn Maxwell Has Taken RCB 'Like Duck to Water', AB de Villiers 'Loves' The Team: Captain Virat Kohli

Also Read - AB de Villiers 'Absolutely Interested' in Playing For South Africa in 2021 T20 World Cup
Also Read - IPL 2021: AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell Shine as Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Kolkata Knight Riders to Complete Hat-Trick of Wins

Live Updates

  • 9:29 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Online: Welcome back for the chase. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan are at the crease for Delhi Capitals. Prithvi Shaw will take the strike. Arshdeep Singh will open the attack for Punjab Kings. We have a good game in hand, fasten your belts!

  • 9:27 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE CRICKET UPDATES DC vs PBKS at Wankhede: Delhi were on the back foot at the start and when Agarwal and Rahul were batting, but once this stand was broken, they did well to come back into the game. Even so, the bowlers, apart from Ravichandran Ashwin, were slightly expensive, and that includes Kagiso Rabada too. They will be hoping to bat better than they bowled here. Mayank Agarwal is down for an interview. He starts by saying that he is happy with his performance. Adds that the pitch is good for batting. Mentions that he would have been happy if they would have got 250 after a great start from them.

  • 9:24 PM IST

    Enough runs on the board for Punjab?

  • 9:24 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates DC vs PBKS: SIX! That is clobbered! Length delivery on middle from Woakes, Shahrukh Khan lofts it over long-on for a maximum. PUNJAB FINISH WITH 195/4! They will still be very happy with their batting display. 195 is still a very good score and they will want to back this up, with a good bowling display. The start with the bat was wonderful by Punjab. The two men who Punjab have depended on, for some time now, delivered for them again. None other than birthday boy, KL Rahul, and Mayank Agarwal, as they raised a big stand of 122 runs, which helped set the platform for them. But, once this stand fell, apart from a few good strokes from Rahul, Hooda, Gayle, and Shahrukh, there will not able to find that final push, that could have seen them cross the 200-run mark. Punjab Kings 195/4 in 20 overs vs Delhi Capitals

  • 9:22 PM IST

    FOUR! Full and outside off from Chris Woakes, Shahrukh Khan looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes wide of short third man for a boundary. Luck favours Punjab and they will not mind. What a cameo this man is playing for Punjab!

  • 9:21 PM IST

    DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: FOUR! Cracking shot! Short delivery outside off from Chris Woakes, Shahrukh Khan cuts it hard through point for a boundary. A very good start to the over. PBKS 183/4 in 19.1 overs vs DC at Wankhede

  • 9:14 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today Match: OUT! CAUGHT! Avesh Khan removes Nicholas Pooran for 9. Avesh Khan gets his first wicket and it is also the big wicket of Pooran! Full and outside off, Pooran lofts it over the point where Rabada takes a good catch in the deep, running to his left. Punjab Kings 179/4 in 18.5 overs vs Delhi Capitals

  • 9:12 PM IST

    SIX! That is dispatched! Full and outside off, Hooda lofts it over covers for a maximum. Punjab are aiming for a big finish here at Wankhede

  • 9:12 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Online DC vs PBKS: FOUR! That is hammered! Short delivery on middle from Kagiso Rabada, Nicholas Pooran pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. Pooran hit this one with immense power. PBKS 169/3 in 17.5 overs vs DC at Wankhede

  • 9:09 PM IST

    Massive wicket for Delhi, Chris Gayle departs!