DC vs PBKS 2021 IPL LIVE SCORE, Today’s CRICKET UPDATES Match 11

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL 2021 match 11 between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. See the latest Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings IPL Live Score, IPL Match Live cricket updates here. You can also live the cricket blog of IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings from Mumbai here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 11 of IPL 2021 between DC vs PBKS from Mumbai here. Shikhar Dhawan’s knock of 92, while Marcus Stoinis unbeaten cameo of 27 off 13 balls power Delhi Capitals to a comprehensive six-wicket win over Punjab Kings in match 11 of VIVO IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium. Arshdeep Singh removes Prithvi Shaw for 32 Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul slam fifties to propel Punjab Kings to a solid total of 195/4 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals. Chris Woakes removes Chris Gayle for 11 and Kagiso Rabada gets the big wicket of KL Rahul for 61 as Delhi Capitals fightback against Punjab Kings in match 11 of VIVO IPL 2021. Earlier, Rishabh Pant wins TOSS as Delhi Capitals have opted to field against Punjab Kings in match 11 of VIVO IPL 2021.  Both teams are coming into the ‘Northern Derby’ of IPL after enduring defeats in their previous games. Despite that Delhi Capitals are definitely a better side on paper. Pant, relatively inexperienced in terms of IPL captaincy, lost the plot in the last game where he didn’t finish his best bowler Ravichandran Ashwin’s quota and instead used Tom Curran’s friendly medium pacers. The likely addition of Anrich Nortje in the playing XI will only bolster Pant’s bowling attack. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, suffered an inexplicable batting collapse against Chennai Super Kings with Deepak Chahar’s extra bounce and slight seam movement causing the damage. This was after a healthy 200 plus total in the opening game. See the latest DC vs PBKS, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and DC vs PBKS Live Cricket Streaming Online and Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - RCB: 'Motivated' Glenn Maxwell, 'Deadly' Harshal Patel And 'Superman' AB de Villiers - Rejuvenated Bangalore Ready to Overcome Ghosts of Past in IPL 2021

Live Updates

  • 11:26 PM IST

  • 11:20 PM IST

    DC vs PBKS Updates IPL 2021: This defeat will surely hurt Punjab Kings’ confidence as they posted a good total on the scoreboard and their bowlers let them down once again in the tournament. The franchise invested a lot of money in the bowling department but still, they are lacking the spark and Mohammed Shami needs to fire up for them in the upcoming games.

  • 11:15 PM IST

    DC vs PBKS Live Updates IPL 2021: DONE AND DUSTED! Delhi Capitals didn’t waste much time to finish the things as they Punjab by 6 wickets with 10 balls to spare. Absolute dominating performance from the batsmen especially Shikhar Dhawan who laid the foundation of this massive chase. Delhi will gain a lot of confidence after the win and will look to continue their winning momentum. DC 198/4 in 18.2 Overs Beat PBKS by 6 Wickets

  • 11:12 PM IST

    Live Score and Updates DC vs PBKS IPL 2021: Jhye Richardson gets another big fish – Rishabh Pant but there is nothing match left in the game with 8 runs coming from the over. DC need just 9 runs from the last two overs with Lalit Yadav and Marcus Stoinis in the middle. Riley Meredith to bowl the next over. DC 188/4 in 18 overs

  • 11:06 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Online: OUT! TIMBER! Richardson removes Shikhar Dhawan for 92. The slower one does the trick for Punjab and Dhawan, who has played an amazing inning, goes back for 92. Sadly for him, will not be able to reach his hundred. Nevertheless, he will be very happy with his knock, as he has put Delhi in a very strong position in this game. Jhye bowls a nice slower, yorker-length ball on middle and leg, Dhawan shuffles across and looks to play the paddle sweep but he missed. The stumps are shattered behind him. Delhi Capitals 152/3 in 15 overs vs Punjab Kings (195/4)

  • 11:04 PM IST

    Richardson removes Shikhar Dhawan for 92!

  • 11:04 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today DC vs PBKS: SIX! That is played so effortlessly! Full on middle from Jhye Richardson, Rishabh Pant flicks it over square leg for a maximum. He did not even look at the ball, after hitting it. 150 up for Delhi Capitals

  • 11:00 PM IST

    DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Online: FOUR! Three in a row for Shikhar Dhawan! Short again on middle from Riley Meredith, Dhawan pulls it through square leg for a boundary. Dhawan moves into the 90s here. He is finding the gaps beautifully! DC 142/2 in 13.4 overs vs PBKS (195/4)

  • 10:58 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates DC vs PBKS: STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! It has been all about Dhawan for Delhi here. They need 71 runs from 42 balls and he is ensuring that they stay well ahead of the run chase and if he can stay out there till the end of the game, then with Pant at the other end too, Delhi will be positive that they can chase this down. Punjab will be hoping that they can break this stand and send Dhawan back to the shed first, and then also remove Pant, as the Delhi skipper can be very lethal.

  • 10:57 PM IST

    SIX! SHOT! Uses his feet well this time and gets a wonderful boundary. Mohammed Shami bowls a good length delivery around off, this is a slower one, Shikhar Dhawan skips down the track and thrashes this one over the long-on fence. Delhi Capitals 125/2 in 12.4 overs vs Punjab Kings (195/4)