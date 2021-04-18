DC vs PBKS 2021 IPL LIVE SCORE, Today’s CRICKET UPDATES Match 11

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL 2021 match 11 between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. See the latest Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings IPL Live Score, IPL Match Live cricket updates here. You can also live the cricket blog of IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings from Mumbai here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 11 of IPL 2021 between DC vs PBKS from Mumbai here. Shikhar Dhawan’s knock of 92, while Marcus Stoinis unbeaten cameo of 27 off 13 balls power Delhi Capitals to a comprehensive six-wicket win over Punjab Kings in match 11 of VIVO IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium. Arshdeep Singh removes Prithvi Shaw for 32 Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul slam fifties to propel Punjab Kings to a solid total of 195/4 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals. Chris Woakes removes Chris Gayle for 11 and Kagiso Rabada gets the big wicket of KL Rahul for 61 as Delhi Capitals fightback against Punjab Kings in match 11 of VIVO IPL 2021. Earlier, Rishabh Pant wins TOSS as Delhi Capitals have opted to field against Punjab Kings in match 11 of VIVO IPL 2021. Both teams are coming into the ‘Northern Derby’ of IPL after enduring defeats in their previous games. Despite that Delhi Capitals are definitely a better side on paper. Pant, relatively inexperienced in terms of IPL captaincy, lost the plot in the last game where he didn’t finish his best bowler Ravichandran Ashwin’s quota and instead used Tom Curran’s friendly medium pacers. The likely addition of Anrich Nortje in the playing XI will only bolster Pant’s bowling attack. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, suffered an inexplicable batting collapse against Chennai Super Kings with Deepak Chahar’s extra bounce and slight seam movement causing the damage. This was after a healthy 200 plus total in the opening game. See the latest DC vs PBKS, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and DC vs PBKS Live Cricket Streaming Online and Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - RCB: 'Motivated' Glenn Maxwell, 'Deadly' Harshal Patel And 'Superman' AB de Villiers - Rejuvenated Bangalore Ready to Overcome Ghosts of Past in IPL 2021