DC vs PBKS 2021 IPL LIVE SCORE, Today’s CRICKET UPDATES Match 11

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL 2021 match 11 between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. See the latest Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings IPL Live Score, IPL Match Live cricket updates here. You can also live the cricket blog of IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings from Mumbai here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 11 of IPL 2021 between DC vs PBKS from Mumbai here. Jhye Richardson removes Shikhar Dhawan for 92 as Punjab Kings dent Delhi Capitals charge in 196 chase in match 11 of VIVO IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium. Rishabh Pant holds key for Delhi.  Arshdeep Singh removes Prithvi Shaw for 32 Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul slam fifties to propel Punjab Kings to a solid total of 195/4 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals. Chris Woakes removes Chris Gayle for 11 and Kagiso Rabada gets the big wicket of KL Rahul for 61 as Delhi Capitals fightback against Punjab Kings in match 11 of VIVO IPL 2021. Earlier, Rishabh Pant wins TOSS as Delhi Capitals have opted to field against Punjab Kings in match 11 of VIVO IPL 2021.  Both teams are coming into the ‘Northern Derby’ of IPL after enduring defeats in their previous games. Despite that Delhi Capitals are definitely a better side on paper. Pant, relatively inexperienced in terms of IPL captaincy, lost the plot in the last game where he didn’t finish his best bowler Ravichandran Ashwin’s quota and instead used Tom Curran’s friendly medium pacers. The likely addition of Anrich Nortje in the playing XI will only bolster Pant’s bowling attack. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, suffered an inexplicable batting collapse against Chennai Super Kings with Deepak Chahar’s extra bounce and slight seam movement causing the damage. This was after a healthy 200 plus total in the opening game. See the latest DC vs PBKS, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and DC vs PBKS Live Cricket Streaming Online and Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - Glenn Maxwell Has Taken RCB 'Like Duck to Water', AB de Villiers 'Loves' The Team: Captain Virat Kohli

Live Updates

  • 11:04 PM IST

    Richardson removes Shikhar Dhawan for 92!

  • 11:04 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today DC vs PBKS: SIX! That is played so effortlessly! Full on middle from Jhye Richardson, Rishabh Pant flicks it over square leg for a maximum. He did not even look at the ball, after hitting it. 150 up for Delhi Capitals

  • 11:00 PM IST

    DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Online: FOUR! Three in a row for Shikhar Dhawan! Short again on middle from Riley Meredith, Dhawan pulls it through square leg for a boundary. Dhawan moves into the 90s here. He is finding the gaps beautifully! DC 142/2 in 13.4 overs vs PBKS (195/4)

  • 10:58 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates DC vs PBKS: STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! It has been all about Dhawan for Delhi here. They need 71 runs from 42 balls and he is ensuring that they stay well ahead of the run chase and if he can stay out there till the end of the game, then with Pant at the other end too, Delhi will be positive that they can chase this down. Punjab will be hoping that they can break this stand and send Dhawan back to the shed first, and then also remove Pant, as the Delhi skipper can be very lethal.

  • 10:57 PM IST

    SIX! SHOT! Uses his feet well this time and gets a wonderful boundary. Mohammed Shami bowls a good length delivery around off, this is a slower one, Shikhar Dhawan skips down the track and thrashes this one over the long-on fence. Delhi Capitals 125/2 in 12.4 overs vs Punjab Kings (195/4)

  • 10:48 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today Match: FOUR! Right now, it feels like, Shikhar Dhawan is not seeing any fielders, only the spaces between them, as he is finding the gaps so nicely. Shortish and on off from Jalaj Saxena, Dhawan goes back and pulls this one with venom through mid-wicket. 79 more needed in 48 balls. Delhi 117/2 in 12 overs vs Punjab (195/4)

  • 10:43 PM IST

    DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: OUT! CAUGHT! Riley Meredith removes Steven Smith for 9. Meredith gets his first wicket! Short delivery on off from Meredith, Smith looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes towards the third man where Jhye Richardson takes a comfortable catch. Delhi Capitals 107/2 in 11 overs vs Punjab Kings (195/4)

  • 10:28 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score DC vs PBKS: SIX! What a shot from Dhawan! 12 from the over. Full on middle from Jhye, Shikhar Dhawan flicks it over mid-wicket for a maximum. Delhi 99/1 in 10 overs vs Punjab (195/4)

  • 10:26 PM IST

    Shikhar Dhawan slams FIFTY, DC stay alive in steep chase!

  • 10:26 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today DC vs PBKS: FIFTY for Shikhar Dhawan! It has been a brilliant innings from him. Short delivery on middle from Richardson, Dhawan flicks it through square leg for a single. DC 91/1 in 9.3 overs vs PBKS (195/4) at Wankhede