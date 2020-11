11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips

DC vs RCB Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Match 55 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST November 2 Monday: Also Read - KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 54 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 1 Sunday

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals lock horns in a potential quarter-final on Monday in Abu Dhabi to seal a playoffs berth. The Capitals will not be confident after losses on the trot. Bangalore on the other hand will be in a better frame of mind going into the match. The Capitals would want Shikhar Dhawan to fire and would be interesting to see if Delhi make changes to their side after Prithvi Shaw failed on Saturday. Also Read - LIVE IPL 2020 KKR vs RR Scorecard, IPL Today's Match Live Cricket Score And Updates Online Match 54: Tewatia Snares Gill to End Dangerous Stand, Tripathi Solid For Kolkata

DC vs RCB Match Details

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at 7 PM IST – November 2. Also Read - IPL 2020, CSK vs KXIP: ICC Gives MS Dhoni's 'Definitely Not' Comment on Retirement a '19:29 Spin' After Punjab Get Knocked Out

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

DC vs RCB My Dream11 Team

AB de Villiers, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Ashwin, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: AB de Villiers

Likely 11

Delhi Capitals

Ajinkya Rahane/Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Umesh Yadav/Mohammed Siraj

SQUADS

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Adam Zampa

Check 11Wickets Prediction/ DC 11Wickets Team/ RCB 11Wickets Team/ Delhi Capitals 11Wickets Team Prediction/ Royal Challengers Bangalore 11Wickets Team Prediction/ 11Wickets Guru Tips IPL 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.