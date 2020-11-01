Dream11 Team Prediction

DC vs RCB IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Match 55 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST November 2 Monday:

It would be a potential knockout when the two sides – Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals – face-off on Monday in Match No 55 in Abu Dhabi. Both sides have had contrasting seasons thus far. While Capitals started the tournament well, they have faded off recently. On the other hand, Bangalore has played good consistent cricket with a few blips on the way.

Both sides are well-matched and hence a cracker is on the cards. The Capitals apart from the two consecutive tons have not lived up to the expectations like they would have liked to. RCB have been good at the top, thanks to young Devdutt Padikkal.

The stakes will be high when the two sides meet.

DC vs RCB Match Details

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at 7 PM IST – November 2.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

DC vs RCB My Dream11 Team

AB de Villiers, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Ashwin, Anrich Nortje and Navdeep Saini

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Likely 11

Delhi Capitals

Ajinkya Rahane/Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Umesh Yadav/Mohammed Siraj

SQUADS

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Adam Zampa

