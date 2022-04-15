DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction

DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 27 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore , Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match Wankhede Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 16, Saturday:

Their winning streak halted by the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bangalore will hope Harshal Patel returns to the playing XI and contribute in bringing their campaign back on track when they face Delhi Capitals in an IPL match here on Saturday.

RCB were flying high with three successive wins before Chennai Super Kings outwitted them by 23 runs in their last outing.

It was absence of Harshal which hurt the team as skipper Faf du Plessis looked out of options to control the rampaging duo of Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa, who took the bowlers to the cleaners as CSK posted a huge total on board.

Known for his variations and death bowling skills, Harshal is a vital cog in RCB’s wheels and Du Plessis had admitted that the team missed his services after he left the bio-bubble on Sunday following the death of his cousin.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 27 toss between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at 7.00 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

DC vs RCB Possible Playing 11:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (C\WK), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyansh Prabhudesai, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Mohammad Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

DC vs RCB Dream XI

Faf du Plessis, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kuldeep Yadav, Josh Hazlewood, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammad Siraj.

Captain: Faf du Plesis Vice Captain: Virat Kohli

