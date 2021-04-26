DC vs RCB Dream11 Tips And Prediction VIVO IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021 Match 22- Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s DC vs RCB at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: Seeing the loss in their previous game as a blip, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to be at their best to beat a formidable Delhi Capitals unit in the IPL match 22 on Tuesday. While RCB will have to shrug off their 69-runs thrashing at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in their last game and start afresh, Delhi’s confidence would be boosted by their thrilling ‘Super Over’ win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday night. Up against Delhi Capitals, RCB will need to address their middle-order woes, to return to winning ways, in what could be touted as a battle of equals. For the RCB, it will be important that the openers- the in-form Devdutt Padikkal – 171 runs – and Kohli – 151 runs- continue to provide a solid start at the Narendra Modi stadium. The likes of Glenn Maxwell – 198 runs, Ab de Villiers – 129 runs – will have to perform in unison against a strong Delhi attack. The RCB bowlers will have to forget the hammering received at the hands of the CSK batters, especially league’s leading wicket-taker Harshal Patel, who was taken apart by Ravindra Jadeja, as he conceded 37 runs in his final over. Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of DC vs RCB, VIVO IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – DC vs RCB IPL 2021, Online Cricket Tips and Prediction – Indian Premier League 2021, Online Cricket Tips – Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore VIVO IPL 2021, Online Cricket Prediction And Tips – VIVO IPL 2021 Also Read - LIVE PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Score Today, Cricket Match Scorecard: Mayank Departs, Narine Strikes; Kolkata Choke Punjab With Regular Strikes

TOSS: The IPL 2021 match toss between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at 7 PM IST – April 27. Also Read - IPL 2021, PBKS vs KKR Prediction, Betting Tips, Head to Head, Weather Forecast: Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs, Toss, Squads For Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 21 at Narendra Modi Stadium

Time: 7.30 PM IST Also Read - PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 21 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 7.30 PM IST April 26 Monday

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

DC vs RCB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – AB de Villiers, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan (C), Devdutt Padikkal (VC), Prithvi Shaw, Glenn Maxwell

All-rounder – Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers – Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj

DC vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (C/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan and Umesh Yadav.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal.

DC vs RCB SQUADS

Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant (C/wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat, Finn Allen.

