Amid the coronavirus scare hanging on the future of the IPL, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off each other in the 22nd match of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Despite so much going on outside, the two teams will aim to bring their best to the table. Both Delhi, as well as Bangalore, have got off to a promising start in the ongoing season and they will look to continue the good show.

Delhi and Bangalore have won four matches each out of the five they have played. RCB suffered a huge loss in their previous match against Chennai Super Kings and they will look to get back to winning ways. RCB were totally dominated in all three departments by CSK and they will aim to pull up their socks. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals were able to clinch the thrilling Super Over contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Delhi has mostly come up with a collective effort but their middle-order hasn't had many opportunities as the top-order has done the bulk of the scoring in most matches.

When is the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match will be played on 27th April.

What are the timings of the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where is the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match being played?

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Which TV Channel will broadcast the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Live Stream of the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match live streaming will be available on Disney Hotstar, JIOTV app for premium users.

What are the Predicted Playing XIs for the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match?

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed/Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Dan Christian/Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj

DC vs RCB SQUADS:

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Shahbaz Ahmed.