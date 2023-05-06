Home

DC Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Anrich Nortje Leaves Delhi Capitals Ahead Of Royal Challengers Bangalore Clash

In Anrich Nortje's absence, pacer Khaleel Ahmed and veteran Ishant Sharma will have to take extra responsibilities for Delhi Capitals against RCB.

Anrich Nortje has flown back home to South Africa. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals will miss the services of South African Anrich Nortje in their crucial IPL 2023 encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday after the pacer flew back home due to personal reasons.

“Owing to a personal emergency, Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje had to leave for South Africa late on Friday night. He will be unavailable for this evening’s game against Royal Challengers Bangalore,” Delhi Capitals said in a statement.

Owing to a personal emergency, Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje had to leave for South Africa late on Friday night. He will be unavailable for this evening’s game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. pic.twitter.com/lig7mfgLan — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 6, 2023

Languishing at the bottom of the table, Delhi Capitals need to beat RCB on Saturday and Nortje’s absence comes as a big blow to the hosts. Nortje, who missed Capitals’ first two games due to national commitments, has been the strike bowler for the franchise.

In eight matches so far, the South African has so far taken seven wickets. However, it is yet to be known when will he return to India and IPL 2023. In Nortje’s absence, pacer Khaleel Ahmed and veteran Ishant Sharma will have to take extra responsibilities against RCB.

Delhi, who have had a tournament to forget up till now, needed something to go their way and it did in the low-scoring thriller against table leaders Gujarat Titans. After a win like that, the morale of any team would be on the higher side but Delhi will need to find a way to bat well against the star studded RCB.

DC vs RCB Squads

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Hakim Khan, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Mustafizur Rahaman, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Phil Salt, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Avinash Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Siddarth Kaul, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajan Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karn Sharma, Himanshu Sharma, Sonu Yadav, Vijaykumar Vyshak, David Willey.

