DC Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Back Home As Royal Challengers Bangalore Seek To Avoid Delhi Capitals Slip-Up

Delhi Capitals will host Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in an IPL 2023 encounter on Saturday.

Virat Kohli gives tips to Delhi Capitals' David Warner and Yash Dhull. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is never out of the news and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) previous contest has made everyone sit up and take a close look at him, on and off the field, for the rest of tournament, as he returns home to take on Delhi Capitals’ (DC) challenge.

Delhi’s Ferozshah Kotla was the hub around which Kohli’s rise to superstardom had begun and now that he is the senior member of RCB’s line-up, all and sundry will be keen to see how things pan out when he takes to batting at the historic ground once again. As for DC and David Warner, this is a journey towards revalidation, though actual qualification for the knockouts may be a distant dream.

Amidst RCB’s previous win over Lucknow Super Giants, all the news was about the Kohli-Gautam Gambhir tiff, and that has been the lasting image of that contest. Nevertheless, RCB did win, quite handsomely as it turns out, after posting a very mediocre score.

DC were almost in the same situation against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their own match and they too managed to pip the defending champions, for two very rare points.

RCB would be well served to look past that fracas and focus on the job at hand since, with 10 points from nine matches, they are still out of the top four slots, and their campaign for the elusive IPL title depends on how they fare here onwards.

DC may not be the most daunting of oppositions under the current circumstances, but any team can now be a banana skin for those aspiring for top spots.

Neither side covered itself with glory while batting in their last games, but the bowling really came good. DC saw Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje and the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel in fine nick while the RCB bowlers in Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma and Harshal Patel do their stuff with Glenn Maxwell adding his bit.

The weather in Delhi has been quite in contrast with how it normally is in May, and that could well be an interesting factor when the two sides meet on Saturday evening. The Kotla track can be dodgy for batting at the best of times and the rain could well be an ally for DC, more than RCB.

The Bengaluru outfit also needs to find more than just Faf du Plessis, Kohli and Maxwell to score runs. It has been a three-man show throughout.

Equally, DC’s batting needs more from skipper Warner, who has been underwhelming at his best, while the rest of the batting has never been consistent. Aman Khan did a fine job in the last game, but the rest, barring Axar Patel, have been poor.

No match now is to be taken casually, and RCB definitely cannot loosen their grip on things. This could also be quite a battle of attrition and a surprise result may not be off the cards.

