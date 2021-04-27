DC vs RCB IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE Today Match 22 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 22 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. See the latest Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of match 22 of IPL 2021 between DC vs RCB from Ahmedabad here. See the latest DC vs RCB, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs RCB IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Ishant Sharma removes Devdutt Padikkal for 17, while young Avesh Khan picked up the massive wicket of Virat Kohli for 12 as Delhi Capitals spoil Royal Challengers Bangalore’s start in IPL 2021 match 22 at Motera Stadium. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: TOSS – Rishabh Pant wins TOSS as Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 22 of IPL 2021. Seeing the loss in their previous game as a blip, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to be at their best to beat a formidable Delhi Capitals unit in the IPL 2021 match on Tuesday. While RCB will have to shrug off their 69-runs thrashing at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in their last game and start afresh, Delhi’s confidence would be boosted by their thrilling Super Over win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday night. Up against Delhi Capitals, RCB will need to address their middle-order woes, to return to winning ways, in what could be touted as a battle of equals. For Delhi, their opener and tournament’s leading run-scorer Shikhar Dhawan – 259 runs, would be eager to carry forward his fine form. Check Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips VIVO IPL 2021: Captain - Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match 23 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, April 28 Wednesday

Live Updates

  • 8:08 PM IST

    1st Powerplay done and dusted! FOUR! CRUNCHED! Glenn Maxwell finally gets off the mark and does so in style! Length ball around off from Avesh Khan, Maxwell gets on top of the bounce and crunches his punch through covers for a boundary. Despite the boundary, it was a tidy over from Avesh Khan! RCB 36/2 in 6 overs vs vs DC at Motera Stadium

  • 8:03 PM IST

  • 8:02 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today DC vs RCB: Wicket maiden! Terrific from Ishant Sharma. What a comeback he has had in this side. 3-1-15-1, his numbers so far. The last ball is a slower one around off, Maxwell drives it straight to Shaw at short cover-point. Bangalore 30/2 in 5 overs vs Delhi

  • 8:02 PM IST

    IPL 2021 DC vs RCB Live Score and Updates: OUT! BOWLED! Ishant Sharma removes Devdutt Padikkal for 17. Back-to-back wickets for Delhi Capitals as Padikkal follows his skipper in the dugout. Both the openers are out of here for Bangalore and this Powerplay which was being painted in the red and black of Bangalore is being overshadowed by the blue of Delhi. Fabulous delivery from Ishant! Good length delivery that pitches around off. Padikkal looks to defend thinking it to move away from him. But this ball pitches and jags back in. Padikkal misses his defense and the ball hits the top of off. Just a peach of a delivery from Ishant. Royal Challengers Bangalore 30/2 in 4.1 over vs Delhi Capitals

  • 7:59 PM IST

    DC vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: OUT! CHOPPED ON! Avesh Khan removes Virat Kohli for 12. Khan’s extra delivery does him good as he has struck gold with it. Kohli is visibly disappointed as he sees his off-stump go for a toss. Huge wicket for Avesh as he finishes his first over by sending the Bangalore skipper back to the dugout. Good length ball outside off, Kohli looks to play it fine down to the third man. He did it earlier in this over but this ball was too close for Kohli to do that. The ball takes the inside edge and goes onto hit the off pole. Avesh Khan is ecstatic as he knows he has got one of the big fish. Bangalore 30/1 in 4 overs vs Delhi

  • 7:57 PM IST

  • 7:57 PM IST

    FOUR! Deft from Virat Kohli! Did not try to hit it hard just placed it to perfection. Not a lot wrong in this delivery. It is on a length around off, Kohli just places it fine away from Pant and away from third man for a boundary. Royal Challengers 29/0 in 3.3 overs vs Capitals

  • 7:52 PM IST

    IPL 2021 DC vs RCB Live Score Online: FOUR! Crunched! Shortish ball on middle and leg from Ishant Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal gets in position quickly and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 9 from the over. Bangalore 25/0 in 3 overs vs Delhi

  • 7:50 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: HIGH IN THE AIR AND SAFE! Once again Ishant takes pace off the ball. Padikkal comes down the track and looks to go downtown. He mistimes it band the ball goes very, very high in the sky. Axar Patel circles around it but cannot settle as he runs behind. Axar misjudges it as the ball falls away from him. Padikkal comes back for the second. Tough chance as Axar is a brilliant fielder. RCB 19/0 in 2.3 overs vs DC at Motera Stadium

  • 7:45 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! What a shot! Second boundary of the over – RCB off to a flyer here in Ahmedabad. That is right of the meat! Virat Kohli looks in the mood tonight! Fullish ball on off and middle, Kohli flicks it and shows his lovely wrist work and gets it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Bangalore 15/0 in 1.5 overs vs Delhi