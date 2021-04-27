DC vs RCB IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE Today, Match 22 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 22 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. See the latest Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of match 22 of IPL 2021 between DC vs RCB from Ahmedabad here. See the latest DC vs RCB, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs RCB IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. AB de Villiers once again came to rescue Royal Challengers Bangalore with a thrilling unbeaten 75-run knock off 42 balls against Delhi Capitals in match 22 of IPL 2021 at the Motera Stadium. Sandstorm Delays Start; De Villiers 75 Not Out Powers Bangalore to 171/5 vs Delhi Ishant Sharma removes Devdutt Padikkal for 17, while young Avesh Khan picked up the massive wicket of Virat Kohli for 12 as Delhi Capitals spoil Royal Challengers Bangalore’s start. TOSS – Rishabh Pant wins TOSS as Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 22 of IPL 2021. Seeing the loss in their previous game as a blip, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to be at their best to beat a formidable Delhi Capitals unit in the IPL 2021 match on Tuesday. While RCB will have to shrug off their 69-runs thrashing at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in their last game and start afresh, Delhi’s confidence would be boosted by their thrilling Super Over win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday night. Check Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2021: SRH Skipper David Warner Names AB De Villiers as His 'Idol' After RCB Star's Heroics vs DC

Live Updates

  • 9:27 PM IST

    DC vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Score Online: There is a big sandstorm at this point and that might make batting a bit more difficult. The pitch too has not looked very good to bat on but as they say never judge a pitch before both sides have batted on it. Delhi need 172 to win the game and extend their winning streak to 4. Kohli will hope his bowlers can do the job and defend this total and get back to winning ways and regain the top spot. Who will take the top spot? Join us for the chase in a while. There is a massive sandstorm at the moment and it looks like we are in for a delay here. The players are around the dugout but everything here is blowing.

  • 9:24 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: One of the impressive bowlers for Delhi Capitals tonight, Ishant Sharma is down for an interview. He says that he is happy with his performance. Adds that wherever he wanted to bowl he executed it well. Mentions that he tries to bowl his basics right and executes his skills. Further says that 171 is chaseable if they get a good start. Ends by saying that there is a sandstorm happening in the ground.

  • 9:20 PM IST

    ‘Mr 360 show’ powers RCB to 171/5 vs Delhi

  • 9:20 PM IST

    It looked like a good bowling effort but the last over has spoilt the overall effort of Delhi bowlers a bit. Pant’s punt of bowling out Rabada and Avesh before the final over did not work in his favour. Avesh Khan and Ishant Sharma were excellent with the ball as the pair gave away 26 and 24 runs respectively and picked up one wicket each. Rabada was expensive in his 4 for a wicket. The spin duo of Axar and Mishra did well but went for over 8 rpo. Stoinis’ last over was the most expensive over of the game as he was taken to the cleaners by AB de Villiers.

  • 9:13 PM IST

    DC vs RCB 2021 Scorecard IPL Live Score: SIX! That is smashed! Third maximum of the over – 23 runs from the final over of RCB innings. What a show from ABD here in Ahmedabad. Short delivery outside off from Marcus Stoinis, de Villiers smashes it over covers for a maximum. What a finish! AB de Villiers, take a bow! What a player he is. Just out of this world. 23 off the final over and on a pitch that has looked a bit slow and when it looked like 160 might be par, his excellent has ensured that Bangalore post in excess of 170! ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE – 171/5 in 20 OVERS vs DELHI CAPITALS | AB de Villiers 75, Patidar 31, Avesh 1/24

  • 9:06 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: Now then! Rabada has bowled out. Mishra has an over left, while Stoinis has not bowled tonight. Who will bowl the final over? Who will Pant turn to? It is going to be Marcus Stoinis who will bowl the final over of the innings. SIX! That is powered! Full delivery on off from Marcus Stoinis, de Villiers lofts it over long-off for a maximum. It lands on the ropes on the full. RCB 157/5 in 19.2 overs vs DC

  • 9:03 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score DC vs RCB LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT! Kagiso Rabada removes Washington Sundar for 6. Rabada gets his first wicket! Short delivery on middle, Sundar looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes high in the air where Rabada calls for it and takes a comfortable catch. Poor innings from Sundar! Bangalore 139/5 in 18 overs vs Delhi

  • 8:58 PM IST

    DC vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! AB de Villiers holds the key for Bangalore here. The platform is set and the South African is well set now to spread his wings and end this innings with a grandstand finish. Washington Sundar too will need to join the party if Bangalore are to get a total in excess of 165. Delhi have done a decent job so far with the ball but can they finish the job with the ball? Avesh Khan to bowl post the time-out. Bangalore 125/4 in 16 overs vs Delhi

  • 8:53 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: FOUR! Surgical precision from AB de Villiers. This is outrageous from de Villiers. Very full around off, it is almost a yorker. AB takes his front foot away and places it away from the short third man and backward point for a boundary. RCB 120/4 in 15.3 overs vs DC at Narendra Modi Stadium

  • 8:52 PM IST

